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The 3 Things Small Companies Should Not copy From Big Tech

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byPavel Shadrin@pavelshadrin

iOS engineer @ WhatsApp, ex-Instagram

May 18th, 2023
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Pavel Shadrin@pavelshadrin

iOS engineer @ WhatsApp, ex-Instagram

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