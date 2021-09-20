How to Make an Animated Customer Feedback Component in React.JS

This article aims to explain how we could develop a customer feedback component using React, Lottie Web & Framer Motion. To get the emojis to animate, we have 2 options: Animated Emojis (Mostly Paid) and Lottie Animations (Free & Paid). Simply select your favorite animations and place them under the `src/lotties` folder. Call the Emoji Feedback component along with the necessary state props.