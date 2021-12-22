Build a Toast Message Component via React and Styled Components with Ease

This article aims to explain how we could use [react-hot-toast] and [styled-components] to create some beautiful-looking toast messages. Notifications are yet another way to provide feedback to the user. Toast notifications usually contain brief messages and sometimes get accompanied by CTAs as well. The toast notification function is called 'Toast Notification' and 'Toaster' component is called inside App component. Toast Notification component contains the styles for Toast Notification. component.

Freelance Frontend Developer with 3+ years experience in React, Javascript and Typescript | Software Engineer





Toast Notifications are yet another way to provide feedback to the user. They usually contain brief messages and sometimes get accompanied by CTAs as well.





This article aims to explain how we could use react-hot-toast and styled-components to create some beautiful-looking toast messages 😉





Project Initialisation

npx create-react-app toast-notification





Install Dependencies

react-hot-toast for getting the toast notification functionality

styled-components for styling needs



yarn add react-hot-toast styled-components





Constants

Default Title, Default Description & variants enum is stored in this file.





// path: src/components/toast-notification/data.js export const variants = { SUCCESS: "Success", WARNING: "Warning", QUESTION: "Question", FAIL: "Fail", }; export const DEFAULT_TITLE = { Success: "Well done!", Warning: "Warning!", Question: "Hi there!", Fail: "Oh snap!", }; export const DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION = { Success: "You successfully read this important message.", Warning: "Sorry! There was a problem with your request.", Question: "Do you have a problem? Just use this contact form.", Fail: "Change a few things up and try submitting again.", };





App Component

Form & Toaster component is called inside App component.





// path: src/App.js // External import { Toaster } from "react-hot-toast"; // Components import Form from "./components/form"; // Styles import { AppStyles } from "./styles"; const App = () => { return ( <AppStyles> <Form /> <Toaster position="bottom-left" gutter={56} /> </AppStyles> ); }; export default App;





Toast Notification Component

Toast Notification Component contains the styles for Toast Notification.





// path: src/components/toast-notification/index.js import React from "react"; // External import toast from "react-hot-toast"; // Components import CustomIcon from "../CustomIcon"; // Styles import { NotificationCard, NotificationImage, NotificationImageWrapper, NotificationContent, NotificationTitle, NotificationDescription, NotificationIconButton, BubblesImage, } from "../../styles"; const ToastNotification = ({ t, bgColor, icon, bubbleImage, title, message, }) => { // handlers const handleDismiss = () => { toast.dismiss(t.id); }; return ( <> <NotificationImageWrapper> <NotificationImage src={icon} alt="" role="presentation" /> </NotificationImageWrapper> <NotificationCard bgColor={bgColor}> <BubblesImage src={bubbleImage} alt="" role="presentation" /> <NotificationContent> <NotificationTitle>{title}</NotificationTitle> <NotificationDescription>{message}</NotificationDescription> </NotificationContent> <NotificationIconButton onClick={handleDismiss}> <CustomIcon icon="times" /> </NotificationIconButton> </NotificationCard> </> ); }; export default ToastNotification;





Form Component

This component contains the inputs used for testing out the component.





//path: src/components/form/index.js import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; // External import toast from "react-hot-toast"; // Components import ToastNotification from "../toast-notification"; // Styles import { Button, RadioButtonContainer, RadioButtonInput, OptionsContainer, Container, } from "../../styles"; // Image import questionImage from "../../images/question.png"; import successImage from "../../images/success.png"; import warningImage from "../../images/warning.png"; import failImage from "../../images/fail.png"; import greenBubbles from "../../images/green-bubbles.png"; import redBubbles from "../../images/red-bubbles.png"; import blueBubbles from "../../images/blue-bubbles.png"; import yellowBubbles from "../../images/yellow-bubbles.png"; // Constants import { variants, DEFAULT_TITLE, DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION, } from "../ToastNotification/data"; const Form = () => { const [currentVariant, setCurrentVariant] = useState(variants.SUCCESS); const [title, setTitle] = useState(DEFAULT_TITLE.SUCCESS); const [message, setMessage] = useState(DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION.SUCCESS); // change title and message when notification variant changes useEffect(() => { setTitle(DEFAULT_TITLE[currentVariant]); setMessage(DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION[currentVariant]); }, [currentVariant]); // show appropriate toast notification as per the variant const showToastNotification = () => { if (currentVariant === variants.SUCCESS) { toast.custom(t => ( <ToastNotification t={t} icon={successImage} bubbleImage={greenBubbles} bgColor="#76bf4c" title={title} message={message} /> )); } if (currentVariant === variants.QUESTION) { toast.custom(t => ( <ToastNotification t={t} icon={questionImage} bubbleImage={blueBubbles} bgColor="#B8B5FF" title={title} message={message} /> )); } if (currentVariant === variants.WARNING) { toast.custom(t => ( <ToastNotification t={t} icon={warningImage} bubbleImage={yellowBubbles} bgColor="#FCA652" title={title} message={message} /> )); } if (currentVariant === variants.FAIL) { toast.custom(t => ( <ToastNotification t={t} icon={failImage} bubbleImage={redBubbles} bgColor="#F05454" title={title} message={message} /> )); } }; // handlers const handleVariantChange = e => { setCurrentVariant(e.target.name); }; const handleTitleChange = e => { setTitle(e.target.value); }; const handleMessageChange = e => { setMessage(e.target.value); }; return ( <> <OptionsContainer> {Object.values(variants).map(variant => ( <RadioButtonContainer key={variant}> <RadioButtonInput type="radio" id={variant} name={variant} checked={currentVariant === variant} onChange={handleVariantChange} /> <label htmlFor={variant}>{variant}</label> </RadioButtonContainer> ))} </OptionsContainer> <br /> <Container> <label htmlFor="title-field">Title</label> <input id="title-field" type="text" value={title} onChange={handleTitleChange} /> <label htmlFor="message-field">Message</label> <textarea id="message-field" rows="6" value={message} onChange={handleMessageChange} ></textarea> </Container> <Button isSelected={!(!title || !message)} onClick={showToastNotification} > Show Toast! </Button> </> ); }; export default Form;





Conclusion

And there we have it, we have got elegant-looking alert notification implemented. The Code is available on Github. Would love to hear your valuable feedback in the comments down below.





See you guys 👋🏻 in the next article of this Component series!





Happy coding & Stay safe! ✨





Follow me on Twitter & Instagram for more!





This article can also be read on my website.