Build a Toast Message Component via React and Styled Components with Ease

Freelance Frontend Developer with 3+ years experience in React, Javascript and Typescript | Software Engineer
Toast Notifications are yet another way to provide feedback to the user. They usually contain brief messages and sometimes get accompanied by CTAs as well.
This article aims to explain how we could use react-hot-toast and styled-components to create some beautiful-looking toast messages 😉
npx create-react-app toast-notification
react-hot-toast for getting the toast notification functionality
styled-components for styling needs
yarn add react-hot-toast styled-components
Default Title, Default Description & variants enum is stored in this file.
// path: src/components/toast-notification/data.js
export const variants = {
SUCCESS: "Success",
WARNING: "Warning",
QUESTION: "Question",
FAIL: "Fail",
};
export const DEFAULT_TITLE = {
Success: "Well done!",
Warning: "Warning!",
Question: "Hi there!",
Fail: "Oh snap!",
};
export const DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION = {
Success: "You successfully read this important message.",
Warning: "Sorry! There was a problem with your request.",
Question: "Do you have a problem? Just use this contact form.",
Fail: "Change a few things up and try submitting again.",
};
Form &
Toaster component is called inside App component.
// path: src/App.js
// External
import { Toaster } from "react-hot-toast";
// Components
import Form from "./components/form";
// Styles
import { AppStyles } from "./styles";
const App = () => {
return (
<AppStyles>
<Form />
<Toaster position="bottom-left" gutter={56} />
</AppStyles>
);
};
export default App;
Toast Notification Component contains the styles for Toast Notification.
// path: src/components/toast-notification/index.js
import React from "react";
// External
import toast from "react-hot-toast";
// Components
import CustomIcon from "../CustomIcon";
// Styles
import {
NotificationCard,
NotificationImage,
NotificationImageWrapper,
NotificationContent,
NotificationTitle,
NotificationDescription,
NotificationIconButton,
BubblesImage,
} from "../../styles";
const ToastNotification = ({
t,
bgColor,
icon,
bubbleImage,
title,
message,
}) => {
// handlers
const handleDismiss = () => {
toast.dismiss(t.id);
};
return (
<>
<NotificationImageWrapper>
<NotificationImage src={icon} alt="" role="presentation" />
</NotificationImageWrapper>
<NotificationCard bgColor={bgColor}>
<BubblesImage src={bubbleImage} alt="" role="presentation" />
<NotificationContent>
<NotificationTitle>{title}</NotificationTitle>
<NotificationDescription>{message}</NotificationDescription>
</NotificationContent>
<NotificationIconButton onClick={handleDismiss}>
<CustomIcon icon="times" />
</NotificationIconButton>
</NotificationCard>
</>
);
};
export default ToastNotification;
This component contains the inputs used for testing out the component.
//path: src/components/form/index.js
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react";
// External
import toast from "react-hot-toast";
// Components
import ToastNotification from "../toast-notification";
// Styles
import {
Button,
RadioButtonContainer,
RadioButtonInput,
OptionsContainer,
Container,
} from "../../styles";
// Image
import questionImage from "../../images/question.png";
import successImage from "../../images/success.png";
import warningImage from "../../images/warning.png";
import failImage from "../../images/fail.png";
import greenBubbles from "../../images/green-bubbles.png";
import redBubbles from "../../images/red-bubbles.png";
import blueBubbles from "../../images/blue-bubbles.png";
import yellowBubbles from "../../images/yellow-bubbles.png";
// Constants
import {
variants,
DEFAULT_TITLE,
DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION,
} from "../ToastNotification/data";
const Form = () => {
const [currentVariant, setCurrentVariant] = useState(variants.SUCCESS);
const [title, setTitle] = useState(DEFAULT_TITLE.SUCCESS);
const [message, setMessage] = useState(DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION.SUCCESS);
// change title and message when notification variant changes
useEffect(() => {
setTitle(DEFAULT_TITLE[currentVariant]);
setMessage(DEFAULT_DESCRIPTION[currentVariant]);
}, [currentVariant]);
// show appropriate toast notification as per the variant
const showToastNotification = () => {
if (currentVariant === variants.SUCCESS) {
toast.custom(t => (
<ToastNotification
t={t}
icon={successImage}
bubbleImage={greenBubbles}
bgColor="#76bf4c"
title={title}
message={message}
/>
));
}
if (currentVariant === variants.QUESTION) {
toast.custom(t => (
<ToastNotification
t={t}
icon={questionImage}
bubbleImage={blueBubbles}
bgColor="#B8B5FF"
title={title}
message={message}
/>
));
}
if (currentVariant === variants.WARNING) {
toast.custom(t => (
<ToastNotification
t={t}
icon={warningImage}
bubbleImage={yellowBubbles}
bgColor="#FCA652"
title={title}
message={message}
/>
));
}
if (currentVariant === variants.FAIL) {
toast.custom(t => (
<ToastNotification
t={t}
icon={failImage}
bubbleImage={redBubbles}
bgColor="#F05454"
title={title}
message={message}
/>
));
}
};
// handlers
const handleVariantChange = e => {
setCurrentVariant(e.target.name);
};
const handleTitleChange = e => {
setTitle(e.target.value);
};
const handleMessageChange = e => {
setMessage(e.target.value);
};
return (
<>
<OptionsContainer>
{Object.values(variants).map(variant => (
<RadioButtonContainer key={variant}>
<RadioButtonInput
type="radio"
id={variant}
name={variant}
checked={currentVariant === variant}
onChange={handleVariantChange}
/>
<label htmlFor={variant}>{variant}</label>
</RadioButtonContainer>
))}
</OptionsContainer>
<br />
<Container>
<label htmlFor="title-field">Title</label>
<input
id="title-field"
type="text"
value={title}
onChange={handleTitleChange}
/>
<label htmlFor="message-field">Message</label>
<textarea
id="message-field"
rows="6"
value={message}
onChange={handleMessageChange}
></textarea>
</Container>
<Button
isSelected={!(!title || !message)}
onClick={showToastNotification}
>
Show Toast!
</Button>
</>
);
};
export default Form;
And there we have it, we have got elegant-looking alert notification implemented. The Code is available on Github. Would love to hear your valuable feedback in the comments down below.
See you guys 👋🏻 in the next article of this Component series!
Happy coding & Stay safe! ✨
Follow me on Twitter & Instagram for more!
This article can also be read on my website.