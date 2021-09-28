How to Make a No BS Take-Home Coding Test

347 reads

Take-home challenges seem a convenient option to assess tech skills because they are asynchronous and remove candidate's stress. But overlooking some fundamental aspects might lead to never completed tests, and bias when assessing candidates' results. There is no silver bullet to ensure that all your candidates will complete your take-home test and that you'll have enough time to select the best ones. If you follow the ground rules below, it'll significantly increase your chances of getting the most out of your test-home coding tests.