How to Make a Captcha in Python

Captcha is becoming complex and impractical with time. Here is an example:
So, I dedicated myself to make my own captcha system that's more practical. At first, I needed some idea for the captcha, and here it is:
I used Python to build the captcha system. Here is the snippet:
import random, string
from PIL import Image, ImageDraw
import numpy as np
bomb = Image.open("bomb.png")
bomb = bomb.resize((round(bomb.size[0] * 0.5), round(bomb.size[1] * 0.5)))
bombMask = bomb.convert("L")
lock = Image.open("lock.png")
lock = lock.resize((round(lock.size[0] * 0.5), round(lock.size[1] * 0.5)))
lockMask = lock.convert("L")
def randomName():
strData = string.ascii_letters + string.digits
response = ''
for x in range(16):
response += random.choice(strData)
return response
def buildCaptcha():
bgColor = (random.randint(200, 255), random.randint(200, 255), random.randint(200, 255))
img = Image.new('RGB', ((bomb.size[0]) * 5 + (40 * 6), bomb.size[1] + round(bomb.size[1] * 1.5)), color = bgColor)
result = []
posX = 40
maxHeight = 0
for x in range(5):
num = random.randint(1, 2)
rotateDeg = random.randint(0, 360)
if (num == 1):
result.append(0)
thisImg = bomb.rotate(rotateDeg, expand=1)
thisMask = bombMask.rotate(rotateDeg, expand=1)
else:
result.append(1)
thisImg = lock.rotate(rotateDeg, expand=1)
thisMask = lockMask.rotate(rotateDeg, expand=1)
num = random.randint(1, 3)
if (num == 2):
thisImg = thisImg.transpose(Image.FLIP_LEFT_RIGHT)
elif (num == 3):
thisImg = thisImg.transpose(Image.FLIP_TOP_BOTTOM)
thisImg = thisImg.convert('RGBA')
data = np.array(thisImg)
red, green, blue, alpha = data.T
white_areas = (red == 255) & (blue == 0) & (green == 0)
itemColor = (random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255))
if (itemColor == bgColor):
itemColor[0] = random.randint(0, 255)
data[..., :-1][white_areas.T] = itemColor
thisImg = Image.fromarray(data)
img.paste(thisImg, (posX, 50), thisMask)
posX += lock.size[1] + 40
draw = ImageDraw.Draw(img)
for x in range(random.randint(50, 80)):
draw.line((random.randint(0, img.size[0]),random.randint(0, img.size[1]), random.randint(0, img.size[0]), random.randint(0, img.size[1])), fill=bgColor, width=random.randint(3, 5))
for x in range(random.randint(50, 200)):
dotX = random.randint(0, img.size[0])
dotY = random.randint(0, img.size[1])
diameter = random.randint(1, 10)
draw.ellipse((dotX, dotY, dotX + diameter, dotY + diameter), fill=(random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(100, 255)))
for x in range(random.randint(15, 30)):
draw.line((random.randint(0, img.size[0]) , random.randint(0, img.size[1]), random.randint(0, img.size[0]) + 20, random.randint(0, img.size[1])), fill=(random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(0, 255), random.randint(100, 255)), width=random.randint(1, 3))
filename = randomName() + '.png'
img.save('captcha/padlock/' + filename)
file = open('answer.csv', 'a')
file.writelines(' '.join(str(v) for v in result) + ',' + filename + '\n')
So, what the system does is:
1. Read the source images,
and
bomb.png
padlock.png.
.
answer.csv
Here is the result:
And here is another sample:
After that, we need the engine and user interface for the captcha. For the engine, I used PHP with MySQL database, and for the user interface, I used bootstrap. Here is the engine work:
1. Read the
to receive random captcha location and the answer.
answer.csv
Here is the final result:
Before submission:
Captcha authentication process:
On success:
On fail:
This is my first article! Thanks for reading. Have a good day.
