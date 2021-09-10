How to add reCAPTCHA or hCAPTCHA to any web application
CAPTCHA was created at Carnegie Mellon University back in 2000. The most well known and widely used services are reCAPTcha and hCAPTCHA. These services have a client-side and server-side component for both services. Adding the client side bits for both is reasonably straightforward, but the server side of these is not always that simple. Free service [reCAPtCHAme] works with both services and can be implemented on any website.
Product Design, Usability and UX, Frontend Development