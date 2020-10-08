How to List Your DeFi Token on UniSwap

In our first article, we covered how to make a DeFi project successful, build a community, and organize a marketing campaign.

This article is a guide on how to list a token on UniSwap.

UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol on Ethereum that allows you to list any ERC20 token. Any token can be listed and sold. Each pair is managed by a Uniswap contract and anyone, including you, can become a “liquidity provider” for a pair by putting reserves in the pair’s pooled assets.

Let's say you are a crypto or DeFi project that has an ERC-20 token and you want to list it on UniSwap. Here's what you need to do.

Preparation

1. Install MetaMask for your browser (https://metamask.io)

2. Deploy your ERC-20 token contract to Ethereum mainnet

3. Send your ERC-20 tokens to your MetaMask wallet

Listing your ERC-20 token on UniSwap

1. Go to https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap

2. Connect you MetaMask wallet

3. Click on ‘Pool’ tab in the up right corner

4. Click on ‘Add Liquidity’

5. Click on ‘Select a token’ button

6. Paste your token's contract address to ‘Search name or address’ field, and select it from a dropdown

7. Press ‘Add’ under your token’s name

8. Now you can choose your token

9. Please remember that the first Liquidity Pool creation will form your initial token price. For example, if you input 1 ETH and 1 your token, that means that 1 token = 1 ETH initially. Then the market will form a fair price

10. Choose how many of your tokens and ETH you want to deposit for a pool

10. Press ‘Approve {your token name}’ button

11. MetaMask will require a confirmation

12. Press ‘Supply’ button

13. Approve the supply with ‘Create pool and supply’ button

14. After the transaction is created you will see this

Congrats, you just listed your token to Uniswap exchange!

Now you need to find the community to buy, trade and swap it.

Partly, we spoke about it in our previous article. Be sure, to build hype around you, be included in different platforms that talk about new DeFi projects, get your marketing and community management job done right.

And we’ll speak about all of this in our next articles. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, if you have any questions about DeFi or you are a DeFi project and want to know more how to promote you project, you can always contact me via Telegram (@baloyan) or LinkedIn.







