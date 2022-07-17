How to Leverage Digital Transformation in Sub-Saharan Regions in 2022

0 Digital Transformation is not a buzzword anymore in the world. Even the financially hit continent like Africa has taken a major leapfrog in the digital transformation. Digital transformation has impacted every industry in one way or another. Digital Transformation in every industry is coveted irrespective of the size of an organization. The extent of transformation largely depends on the factors such as the budget, flexibility, availability of resources, and most importantly the target audiences. However, some sort of Digital Transformation has drastically impacted the sectors such as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, and Healthcare.

With Digital Transformation in the limelight, new opportunities are being created, new models are emerging and partnerships and innovations are developed further.

Also, the copious use of technology such as big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence has given a window of opportunities to its citizens as well as the startups and enterprises to step into one such African market. If there is a time to leverage Digital Transformation in the Sub-Saharan area, then it is now!

But, the question stays: Do enterprises need to shift from their mundane or traditional way of operation? How would it impact their business operations?

Let’s be honest here, enterprises are indeed the most vulnerable section of the business and they are the major drivers of any change or transformation. Contrary to what this enterprise offers, the development of technology has increased customer expectations and hence, you need to change to adapt to their needs. Moreover, the Digital transformation has taken a stride globally.

In order to adapt to the global market, enterprises need to find a solution that goes well with the market demands and their customers. This becomes more phenomenal when the enterprises have international customers and you need to adapt to the needs of all. By incorporating various technologies, enterprises can make data-driven decisions, and get an insight into the customer experience.

When talking about the shifts in technology, one of the major strides that most enterprises have taken is the use of blockchains and cryptocurrencies. Blockchain can create various tasks for the users such as creating an uber-like app or an app like Airbnb.

If it’s a healthcare industry, Blockchain brings enhanced encryption technology to secure patient data.

Top enterprise brands like AB InBev are using blockchain technology to keep track of their ingredients and process present throughout the supply chain. Hence, digital transformation in every industry is coveted irrespective of the size of an organization.

Now, the extent of transformation largely depends on the factors such as the budget, flexibility, availability of resources, and most importantly the target audiences.

It would be a waste to introduce blockchain technology in an area that has just become adaptable to the use of smartphones. However, some sort of Digital transformation has impacted every industry in one way or another.

Impacts of Digital Transformation in Various Sectors

According to Bizcommunity, the Sub-Saharan DT or ICT market is expected to grow from $95.4 billion in 2020 to $104.23 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of about 4.5%.

Below given image gives you a clear picture of the technologies that have significantly contributed to the Digital transformation in Africa and other developing continents.

Source

Out of various sectors, Digital Transformation has drastically impacted the sectors such as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, and Healthcare. As previously stated, Digital Transformation serves different purposes for different sectors.

Digital Transformation in the Financial Sector

The financial sector combined with technology has entered into an ecosystem that is called the Fintech sector.

Over the years, the Fintech sector has seen funds flowing which has helped the enterprises and businesses emerge with the proper utilization of technology. Fintech impacts most severely in the areas of South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria followed by others. The major goal of the financial enterprises is to go after the African financial problems and leverage these problems as an opportunity.

Now, fintech involves various factors such as payments and remittances, the use of data to improve credit, and lastly, access to basic financial products. Thus, providing the customers and most importantly the investors with the digitized solutions of banking, advisory and investment could be the goldmine for the businesses.

Moreover, the introduction of an AI-based or machine learning-based system into the financial infrastructure of Africa can discover opportunities for the people in the sector while making them compete with the other players in the industry.

Digital Transformation in eCommerce:

Digital Transformation is a prerequisite in an eCommerce space. Simply put, anything from the traditional to a modern methodology can be regarded as Digital Transformation.

In a competitive space like eCommerce, there is no end-point for the application of Digital Transformation. Major eCommerce enterprises have leveraged Digital transformation to scale their business and get the maximum ROI in the shortest period of time.

There are a number of factors that can impact eCommerce with Digital transformation such as the use of omnichannel strategies, multi-channel marketing platforms, mobile applications, and cloud eCommerce solutions.

More vividly, the use of technology such as Augmented Reality has put visualization into action. One of the best examples of AR combined with eCommerce is an app like Live4buy that lets retailers create a 360-degree space for them where customers can try or take the real-life experience of any products and services.

Right from the scratch till the end phase, the eCommerce business plan must be put into execution to provide value to the users with the incorporation of technological advancements with the use of technologies like live chatbots and automated responses.

eCommerce is a vast space and the larger the industry is, the more the chance for incorporation of technology into space. To provide shoppers with stellar customer experiences, enterprises like Amazon have sort Big Data Analytics, Headless commerce, and API integration insights.

Digital Transformation in Insurance Sector

The African insurance industry is expected to reach US$ 115.9 Billion by 2027, according to IMARC group. Just like eCommerce, the insurance industry is powered by the technologies such as data analytics, big data, artificial intelligence, live chat, and mobile updates.

With the incorporation of Digital Transformation in the insurance sector, the operations have become streamlined, customer interactions are efficient and smooth, and claims can be made automatically.

The introduction of digital technology has improved the risk assessment, administrative process boosting the automation.

Further, developed African countries like Kenya and Nigeria have switched largely to the mobile use technology that has curbed fraudulent motor policies and insurance.

Wrapping Up

The incorporation of technology and modern machine solutions have largely impacted the digital transformation among business and enterprises. Digital Transformations have focused largely on improving the employee’s productivity by developing their skills and boosting the workforce.

We cannot ignore the perks of Digital Transformation in the African continent and how can enterprise leverage it.

Using the industry-centric tools, leaders must focus on integrating sustainability consideration as a strategy to remain consistent and competitive throughout.

