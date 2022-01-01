Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Avalanche adDownload Core, the best Web3 Wallet
profile-img
facebook social iconlinkedin social icon

#Interests

digital-transformation

blockchain-technology

machine-learning

digital-banking

techpoint-africa

hackathon-defi-products-africa

fintech

africa

Related HackerNoon Humans:

Manoj Madanagopal, All you need is one concept, one story. Be curious and understand it to the fundamental level- ever...

profile-img

Vincent Bucciachio, Founder & CEO of SociallyInfused Media

profile-img

Amon Githae, Tech writer, blogger and brand enthusiast

profile-img

Dacian Florea, 💎 Senior Flutter Engineer • Contractor • Freelancer • Consultant | Building clean and scalable mobi...

profile-img