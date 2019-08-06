The Whys, Wheres, and Hows to Learning the C and C++ Languages

The C programming language was originally developed for and

implemented on the UNIX operating system by Dennis Ritchie. The C

language, which is quite simple, is not tied to any particular hardware

or system. This makes it easier for a user to write programs that will

run without many (or any) changes on practically all machines.

The C language is often called a middle-level computer language as it

combines the elements of high-level languages with the functionalism of

assembly language. C programming allows the manipulation of bits,

bytes, and addresses—giving the programmer more control over exactly how

the program will behave and more direct access to the mechanics of the

underlying hardware.

C was created, influenced, and field-tested by working programmers.

The end result is that C gives the programmer what the programmer wants.

C++ is an enhanced version of the C language. C++ includes everything

that’s part of C and adds support for object-oriented programming

(OOP). In addition, C++ also contains many improvements and features

that make it a “better C,” independent of object oriented programming.

The C++ language is actually extensible since we can define new types

in such a way that they act just like the predefined types which are

part of the standard language.

If you just use C++ as a better C, you will not be using all of its

power. Like any quality tool, C++ must be used the way it was designed

to be used to exploit its richness. Some of the new features include

encapsulation, inline function calls, overloading operators,

inheritance, and polymorphism.

Why would I want to learn C or C++?



there. The syntax and concepts of C, especially, has stood the test of

time, and you can see them being carried on to other popular programming

Even if you are going to build web applications or fancy web
front-end components for the rest of your life, learning C will help you
understand how software and hardware actually interact.

Even if you are going to build web applications or fancy web

front-end components for the rest of your life, learning C will help you

understand how software and hardware actually interact.

Besides, C and C++ are everywhere.

C in particular powers a lot more technology than we give it credit for.

On the other hand, some of your favorite software – possibly even the

web browser you are reading this article on—is built on C++. Knowing C

is a good base, but in many cases, software development will require you

to learn C++ and its paradigms.

If you want to develop software that needs to make the most out of a

computer’s performance and capabilities—high-end desktop games,

sophisticated productivity tools, or complex computationally intensive

programs, for instance—or if you just want a programming language that

lets you interact with a computer’s hardware directly, C and C++ are the

languages for you.

So, why would you not want to learn C++ or C? It’s not like

25 years ago, when you might have had to invest in a proprietary

compiler to get started—today you can certainly learn C++ free.

How can I get started with C and C++?

To get started with C or C++, what you’ll want in most cases, at the

very least, is a compiler—although nowadays you can also learn C online

by experimenting a bit with “hello world” C projects in-browser.

Compilers are programs that can be run through command-line

interfaces (CLIs). They read the entire program and convert it into

object code, which is a translation of the program source code into a

form that the computer can execute directly.

To make life easier, you can go for full-fledged IDEs that can make your experience with C or C++ even more pleasant.

