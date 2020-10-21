How to Launch and Promote Your Podcast in Three Simple Steps

Thought about launching a podcast but don’t know how? Maybe, you’ve come close but never have enough time?

You’re not alone. Podcasting is a big deal nowadays because it can play such an important role in your inbound marketing. There are currently over 30 million podcast episodes live in 2020 (according to Podcast Insights), and 3 out of 4 people listen to them to learn something new (source: Statista).

So, launching a podcast is a good idea! However, finding the time to do it can be a challenge. And, if you’ve never done something like this before you might feel there are technical barriers in the way.

What software should you use? Where are the podcasts stored? And, how do potential listeners find your shows?

Like most things, a little (digital) knowledge goes a long way and for podcasting, it’s all about the software. Read on to learn how to host, record, and promote your podcasts (properly) in 3 easy steps.

Step 1 - Record your first podcast with Audacity

To get your show off the ground, you’ll need to record some podcasts.

There are a number of podcast editing software options out there but one of the most popular is Audacity, especially with beginners. If your laptop is set up for video calls it should have a built-in mic which will work okay. Obviously, for better sound quality a proper microphone will do the trick.

Like all new software, you'll have to follow the odd YouTube video or two on first use, but ultimately Audacity is easy enough to pick up. What's more, it is available for all major operating systems.

Audacity allows you to record audio including live interviews, add plug-ins for dynamic special effects and edit your podcast. It’s a powerful program that imports and exports files in numerous formats as well as supporting high-quality sound (16, 24, and 32 bit). On top of that, the developers make sure to update it regularly to maintain stability and improve the features.

Notable Features:

Powerful audio software with advanced features

Rich library of plug-ins for additional effects

Supports all common audio file formats

Digitize recordings from any other media you want

Easy customization and editing with keyboard shortcuts

Benefits:

Clean and simple user interface for efficient production

Can handle the most demanding podcast creation

Future proof for ambitious creations

Live recording could come in handy down the line

Pricing:

And, finally the best bit. Audacity is an open-source podcasting platform so it’s completely free to download and use by anyone with an internet connection. There are no hidden charges whatsoever and it can be used for as long as you wish.

Once you have some audio content to share, it’s time to find somewhere to host it.

Step 2 - Host and promote your shows with Buzzsprout

Now you need to find somewhere for your shows to live on the internet.

Buzzsprout is the best podcast hosting service for most people. This is because it is feature-packed, easy to use, and is very competitively priced. It also allows you to upload your shows to popular podcast directories:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

Alexa

iHeartRadio

Soundcloud

And many more

Buzzsprout is packed with features for both the novice and experienced podcaster. Notable mentions include being able to add your branding to the podcast player (if appropriate), and ‘magic mastering’ which automatically ensures your audio is consistently high quality.

What’s more, Buzzsprout partners with several brands so you can also monetize your podcasts down the line when you’ve built an audience.

Features:

Easy upload, host and publish your podcasts

‘Magic Mastering’ optimizes audio quality automatically

Add chapter markers in podcast episodes

Advanced podcast statistics to monitor progress

Publish another day with podcast scheduling

Easily create podcast transcripts

Benefits:

Chapter markers enable users to access key developments easily

Promote on social media using ‘Visual Soundbites’

Connect your podcast recorder directly to Buzzsprout

Set up email alerts about your podcast performance

Optional podcast website creation with your domain and branding

Unlimited number of users or podcasts per account

Pricing:

Free 90-day Trial (includes 2 hours of audio per month)

Standard Plan: $12 per user per month

Business Class: $18 per user per month

Enterprise: $24 per user per month

Note - upload hours vary between plans.

Buzzsprout is a truly brilliant podcast hosting platform to launch and grow your podcast; in fact, for most people it has everything they need now and in the future.

But, what if you need to capture new podcast listeners from your website as well?

Step 3 - catch new listeners in your website traffic using Fusebox

So far, you’ve learned how to record and where to host your podcast. Now, it’s about tapping into your WordPress website visitors to convert them into listeners.

Enter Fusebox.

At its heart, Fusebox is a very powerful audio player that allows you to embed podcast shows into your website.

There are three ways to do this in effect: Full Player, Single Track Player, and Site-wide Sticky Player. Functional flexibility and strategic positioning allow you to maximise audience listening and user engagement.

Ultimately, visitors can enjoy any podcast show from anywhere on your website.

What’s more, Fusebox podcast players are customizable. By adding brand colours, for example, it’s possible to preserve the look and feel of a web page while enhancing the user experience.

Notable Features:

Social Sharing – easily share favorite episodes on social media platforms

Offline listening - download any episode

SEO friendly - transcripts help ranking in search engines

Transcripts - enables podcast engagement for impaired hearing

Downloadable PDFs - allows fans to save shows in text form

Mobile responsive – adjusts for all screen sizes.

Benefits:

Leverage podcast content for SEO with transcripts

Entices listener sign up to an email newsletter

Improves website user experience

Enables increased traction on social media

Maximises podcast audience growth through a multi-channel approach

Pricing:

Free: Limited to the ‘sticky player’

Business Class: $12 per month ($8 if billed annually)

Note - there are several feature limitations on the free plan.

Fusebox offers a free plan so you can ‘try before you buy'. It makes a lot of sense if you do want to share and promote your podcast shows on a website. In fact, there is no other option available that offers such comprehensive yet flexible podcast player functionality for your website.

3, 2, 1... Launch!

And, that's it! You're off!

Let's recap.

You’ve learned how to start a podcast in three simple steps: from recording your shows with Audacity, hosting & growing an audience on Buzzsprout, to tapping into your website traffic with Fusebox.

Nowadays there is a piece of software for just about everything and podcasts are no different.

With applications this good, your new podcast should have a growing and loyal audience in no time. Enjoy.

