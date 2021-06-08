How to Jailbreak iOS 14.6

Finally, another most awaited iOS version iOS 14.6 released. Here we are going to talk about what are the available iOS 14.6 jailbreak alternative app stores. You can use these app stores for both jailbreak and non-jailbreak iPhone / iPad devices.

If you have a Mac, or Linux you can jailbreak iOS 14.6 using Checkra1n jailbreak. But all you need is just enjoy some additional features, modified games, premium themes you don't need to follow complicated jailbreaking methods or hesitate about apple warranties and stuff. Do you know that you can enjoy many of these features even without jailbreaking your iOS 14.6 running iPhone? You can install an alternative AppStore for your iPhone. These alternative app stores are full of jailbreak and non-jailbreak tweaks, games, themes, and many more. So Let's talk about those,

App Stores for iOS 14.6 jailbreak tweaks

TaigOne Ataler

Here I’m going to show you the two best available alternative app stores for iOS 14.6 Jailbreak & non-jailbreak apps. All these alternative jailbreak app stores are available for iOS 14.6. Especially, these are not just alternative app stores, repo installers, or tweak packages. These will support you to find the best jailbreak tools for your iOS versions and iPhone / iPad devices.

TaigOne App Store

TaigOne can be suggested as the best available alternative jailbreak app store for your iOS 14.6 or below devices. TaigOne is not just a jailbreak tweak store, for your iOS 14.6 iPhone/ iPad. TaigOne provides jailbreak software or tools, jailbreak tweaks, hundreds of themes, iOS downgrade apps, special social media++ versions, hacked games, free iOS paid apps for free, and tools for iOS customization.

TaigOne’s latest jailbreak apps for iOS 14.6 or below

Tweaked spotify

Filzaescaped for ios 14.6

Tweaked apps

Tweakbox app

Social Media ++ versions

Phantom for snap chat

Tweak ix for iOS 14.6 to iOS 14.5

Notifica tweak

Hacked games

Premium themes

TaigOne providing Jailbreak Tools

Checkra1n jailbreak

Odyssey jailbreak

Unc0ver jailbreak

Taurine jailbreak

Electra jailbreak

Pheonix jailbreak and more

TaigOne - Cydia Lite for iOS 14.6

The most popular jailbreak App Store is Cydia, and it is only available for jailbroken devices. Cydia also same as the previously mentioned TaigOne. Using Cydia you can get tweaks, themes, hacked games, and install many more apps such as Bluetooth and customize your iPhone as you wish. Using TaigOne you can enjoy a cydia experience via their Cydia lite version.

Ataler Apps

Ataler apps also another best app store for you. It is a total tweak package for iOS 14.6. You can enjoy the iOS 14.6 tweaks, many features using the Ataler apps. It’s an app collection of customization apps, free movie streaming apps, premium themes, icon packs, greeting apps, and many more for iOS 14.6 and below iPhone users.

Ataler latest apps for iOS 14.6 or below

Movien - Collection of Streaming apps

iWish - Greetings app

Colorup - iOS Themes / Wallpapers

Launchify — iOS Launcher

Jian - iPhone keyboard customization

Themeone and many more

How to Install Ataler?

Installing Ataler is really easy with 3 simple steps.

Step 1: You have to visit https://ataler.com

Step 2: Click on the "Download" button.

Step 3: Install Ataler app.

Using the Ataler store you can download all the mentioned jailbreak or non-jailbreak support apps, tweaks, iPhone customization tools, free online streaming apps, and many more.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article belong to the author alone. Nothing in this article constitutes a guarantee. Please conduct your own thorough research and backup your device before attempting any of these techniques.















