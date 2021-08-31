How to Integrate the Paytm Payment Gateway in Your React Native Apps

610 reads

In this blog, we will see how to integrate paytm payment gateway in React-Native. Paytm is a good solution for online payments on your Website and Mobile Apps. We will use the fetch module instead of the HTTPS module to make requests. To make any transaction, we first need to generate a transaction token. We then write a method to initiate the transaction and generate a token. This method is the same as the method used to make payments on the PayTm app. We are using paytm to make DTH, DTH and other bill payments.