How to install NGINX and HHVM with PHP5-FPM Fallback on Ubuntu 16/14

In this tutorial I will be guiding you with steps to install NGINX stable, HHVM 3.9 and PHP 5 FPM.
A little setup background:
First, Nginx:
add-apt-repository ppa:nginx/stable
apt-get update && apt-get upgrade
apt-get install nginx
Second, HHVM:
apt-key adv --recv-keys --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 0x5a16e7281be7a449
add-apt-repository "deb http://dl.hhvm.com/ubuntu $(lsb_release -sc) main"
apt-get update
apt-get install hhvm
update-rc.d hhvm defaults
/usr/bin/update-alternatives --install /usr/bin/php php /usr/bin/hhvm 60
/usr/share/hhvm/install_fastcgi.sh
We want to run HHVM on a Unix Socket, so let’s edit it’s configuration:
nano /etc/hhvm/server.ini
Comment “hhvm.server.port = 9000” with ; and add “hhvm.server.file_socket = /var/run/hhvm/hhvm.sock”
It should look like this:
; php options
pid = /var/run/hhvm/pid
; hhvm specific
;hhvm.server.port = 9000
hhvm.server.file_socket = /var/run/hhvm/hhvm.sock
hhvm.server.type = fastcgi
hhvm.server.default_document = index.php
hhvm.log.use_log_file = true
hhvm.log.file = /var/log/hhvm/error.log
hhvm.repo.central.path = /var/run/hhvm/hhvm.hhbc
Save with Ctrl + X and then ‘Y’
Now PHP-FPM:
apt-get install php5-fpm
This should install FPM and listen on /var/run/php5-fpm.sock by default
We are done installing! Let’s configure things now. Let’s start by creating a upstream conf file for nginx:
nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/upstream.conf
Add the following and save:
upstream php {
server unix:/var/run/hhvm/hhvm.sock;
server unix:/var/run/php5-fpm.sock backup;
}
As you can see, PHP-FPM will be a backup in case HHVM fails.
Now let’s edit Nginx’s HHVM conf file:
nano /etc/nginx/hhvm.confg
Replace “fastcgi_pass 127.0.0.1:9000;” with “fastcgi_pass php;” . It should look like this:
location ~ \.(hh|php)$ {
fastcgi_keep_conn on;
fastcgi_pass php;
fastcgi_index index.php;
fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name;
include fastcgi_params;
}
Restart the services with:
service hhvm restart && service php5-fpm restart && service nginx restart
Test with:
curl -I localhost/test.php
Should be a 404 (As the actual test.php doesn’t exist) with these headers:
Server: nginx/1.8.0
X-Powered-By: HHVM/3.9.0
And that’s all! We have latest stable Nginx with latest HHVM in fastcgi with php-fpm fallback!
