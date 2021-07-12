How to Install Bootstrap 5 on Rails 6

\\\nHey Devs!\n\n\\\nThis article is for the interest of Rails Devs out there who are struggling with installing Bootstrap 5 on their Rails 6 applications. And it's also for the interest of those who might consider incorporating Bootstrap 5 on their Rails 6 applications.\n\n## Bootstrap\n\nBootstrap is a free and open-source CSS Framework that is used for developing responsive web pages. It's easy to use and understand. It's characterized by pretty much pre-defined classes.\n\nI'm going to tell us some of the new features of Bootstrap 5.\n\nBut for me not to defeat the purpose of this article, I'm not going to go into details of these features.\n\n\\\nThe main features are as follows:\n\n\\\n* **jQuery Support**\n\n Bootstrap will not be using the jQuery library anymore. The dev team has improved the JavaScript library to effect this change.\n* **CSS Custom Properties**\n IE does not support CSS custom properties, and for this reason, the Bootstrap dev team has dropped Internet Explorer support. So, custom CSS properties (variables) can be used.\n* **Documentation** Enhanced documentation with more information - especially when it comes to customization.\n* **Improved Form Controls** In v5, all form controls are customized. These include the radio buttons, checkboxes, files, ranges, and more.\n* **New Bootstrap Icon Library** Bootstrap now boasts its own open-source SVG icon library with over 1,300 icons. It is custom-made for the framework's components, but you can still work with them on any project.\n* **Improved Grid System**\n* **Bootstrap 5 Adds Utility Libraries**\n\n ## Installation Instructions\n\n **First, you need to generate your Rails app and then install Bootstrap.**\n\n I'm not going to generate a Rails app here, so go ahead and do that…\n\n \\\n To install Bootstrap 5, follow these steps:\n* On your project directory, pull up the terminal and run the command below:\n\n ![$ yarn add bootstrap](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/hPxuWwdsVdX5m8RoVpgA3hChIn42-ty4z37so.png)\n\n **Secondly, let's install popper.js**\n* To install `popper.js`, run\n\n ![$ yarn add popper.js](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/hPxuWwdsVdX5m8RoVpgA3hChIn42-mm5v37fj.png)The next thing is to import Bootstrap.\n\n **To import bootstrap, do the following accordingly:**\n* Navigate to *app/javascript dir.*\n* Create a new folder called *stylesheets.*\n* Create a new file called `application.scss`*.*\n* So you should now have `app/javascript/stylesheets/application.scss`*.*\n* Then add:\n\n ![@import "bootstrap";](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/hPxuWwdsVdX5m8RoVpgA3hChIn42-aj8s37am.png)\n* Then inside `app/javascript/packs/application.js`\n* Add these lines one after the other:\n\n ![import "bootstrap";](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/hPxuWwdsVdX5m8RoVpgA3hChIn42-k9ay3790.png)\n\n ![import "../stylesheets/applications";](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/hPxuWwdsVdX5m8RoVpgA3hChIn42-8tag370o.png)\n* Check your console and see if you have the error message below:\n ***Cannot find module @popperjs/core***\n\n This probably occurs because you added popper manually and thus failed to install `popperjs/core` as a dependency.\n\n \\\n* To solve this problem, run\n\n ![$ yarn add popperjs/core](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/hPxuWwdsVdX5m8RoVpgA3hChIn42-z5dp37lm.png)\n\n You can navigate to `node_modules > bootstrap > package.json > dependencies >` `peerDependencies` to verify if `popperjs/core` is now installed.\n\n Hopefully, everything should work out now!\n\n \\\n Thank you for your time :)\n\n For questions, suggestions, and contributions, reach out to me on…\n\n [LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamesgozieodufu/) [Twitter](https://twitter.com/Jamezjaz90) [GitHub](https://github.com/jamezjaz)\n\n Email: [jamezjaz@gmail.com](mailto:jamezjaz@gmail.com)\n\n\\\n