How to Improve Every Blog Post You Write In 7 Proven Steps

How can you improve every blog post you publish? That is a puzzle many bloggers are trying to solve. And frankly, if you cannot upgrade the quality of your blogs, you put your business blog at risk of failure. (Photo by Dan Counsell on Unsplash)How can you improve every blog post you publish? That is a puzzle many bloggers are trying to solve. And frankly, if you cannot upgrade the quality of your blogs, you put your business blog at risk of failure.

So ask yourself;

Are you getting the return of investments (ROIs) from your blog posts?

As a content marketer, your blog is a unique channel for:

Attracting more readers

Drive more traffic

Rank your website on Google

Generate quality leads

By directing people to your site via content publishing, blogging serves as a remarkable method for marketing your business to the right targets. In fact, it is common knowledge that business websites with blogs are making consistent gains. HubSpot puts it at 55% additional traffic, and 68% inbound links.

Further survey shows that businesses that publish more blog posts earned over 400% more indexed pages, 97% additional indexed links, and generate 126% more leads. That is, according to Tech Client

That is why, according to the Content Marketing Fantastic results? Remember that having a blog is only part of the puzzle. You must create and publish informative blog posts that keep readers coming back - blog content that generates traction and persuades your target readers to action.

However, if your blog posts are producing significant results, it means that you need to improve the blogs you write. For this reason, we have put together seven practical steps to help you improve every blog post you write starting today!

1. Develop a Solid Plan For Blog Writing

Developing a plan for improving every post you write is critical to the success of your business blog. In my years of experience, blogging can be daunting, but with a blogging plan, you’re sure of creating blog posts that people will love to read.

Moreover, having a blogging plan will save time in creating content. There are more bloggers in the industry in all sectors of content marketing. But I have studied seasoned bloggers like Neil Patel and Brian Dean, to name a few.

I realized they all have unique ways of writing - various approaches. However, they have one thing in common:

a. These bloggers have a particular structure they use for blogging. So blogging is not only about typing text; it involves structuring your content to be more appealing. Hence, you must develop a pattern of writing and structuring that’ll make your content engaging.

b. Your blog planner should include a topic your audience care about and a headline. The heading gives you the structure of how your blog post would be. Then add the subheadings you want to use - they help to amplify the structure of your post.

c. Your headings (Main title and subtitles) should be descriptive and compelling. Then add all the other elements of a terrific blog post. Start writing your copy!

2. Use Examples and Data Statistics to Improve Your Posts

Humans tend to argue over anything, especially if you do not have proof. Examples and statistical data are proof of your statement. They make your content clearer and easier to understand.

For example, in the introduction of this article, I use research data by HubSpot and Tech Client to prove my claim. It helps to solidify the authenticity of this article - giving readers useful information to take home.

It means that making claims without backup data or examples can weaken the impact of your blog post. Therefore, since illustrations make your blogs more transparent and easy to understand, use them to create more robust materials. Add appropriate visuals

3. Include Graphics to Enhance Your Blog Posts

Using graphics is a remarkable way to arouse the interest of your readers. It helps to explain complex ideas efficiently and improves user experience. Also, instead of having a massive block of text, visuals will break the post into bite-sized sections and enhance readability.

In fact, in the digital marketing space, using graphics to illustrate your point can have a significant impact on your audience. The idea is to use appropriate visuals to keep your target audience longer on your page.

This type of material is proven to generate more engagement and social media shares.

4. Employ Long-Tail Keywords to Amplify Your Blog Posts

Long-tail keywords are highly specific keyword phrases comprising three or more words. These types of keywords are less competitive but have a higher conversion rate. That is why marketers are using long-tail keywords to improve their blogs and drive massive web traffic.

Research shows that long-tail keywords are descriptive and convert more. Therefore, by using longer keyword terms, you’ll increase your chances of appearing in Google search results.

For example, if your target audience performs a search for “smartphone,” Google will present billions of search results. If he searches for “Samsung smartphones,” he’ll get million of search results.

However, if the searcher should search for “Samsung galaxy smartphone m30 34gbs,” the searcher will get a few hundred results for his search query.

Why? Because his search terms are precise. So if you want to improve every blog post you write, use long-tail keywords because it helps you drive targeted traffic.

5. Use Blogging Tools to Improve Your Writing

Seasoned bloggers and newbie content marketers agree that it's not always easy to arrange words beautifully. But with the help of writing tools, you can organize wordings in ways that make sense and adds value to the reader.

However, since you’re a content marketer, you must write engaging blog posts to engage your ideal readers. Hence, after editing your blogs to the best of your ability, don’t hit publish yet. Instead, use online writing tools to strengthen your post further.

Although these tools are not humans and can never write like you, they’re great in helping you create unique blog posts. You can use the tools to write grammar and spelling errors-free articles. Blogging tools can help you gain the upper hand over the competition by eliminating plagiarism and other boring content you may have missed. Also, writing tools can enhance word choice.

6. Use Google Analytics to Strengthen Your Blog Posts

Using Google Analytics is one of the best ways to amplify your blog posts. The tool will help you see what types of blogs are attracting visitors to your site. Google Analytics lets you monitor essential metrics that’ll help you to boost your content performance.

It will give you a comprehensive analysis of what is working on your site and content that is not performing. The analytics software will reveal information concerning all channels driving web traffic to your blog, including:

Direct traffic

Organic search

Referral traffic

Email

Display

Paid Search

Social Media, etc.

The beauty of this tool is that you can also use Google Analytic to evaluate your social media activities. This information will aid you in producing blog content your audience, and Google will love.

7. Proofread and Edit Your Blog Post

Writing a blog post can be challenging. But do you know that editing a blog post is more difficult? Yes, it is! Editing is not about correcting spelling and grammar errors; it includes the entire structure of the article.

You have to make the content to align with your brand voice to maintain consistency. After all, if your blog content starts deviating from the tone your readers understand, they’ll bounce. So after completing your draft, read it to yourself to detect possible mistakes, including repetitive words.

Replace words that appear several times with alternatives. It helps you avoid using the same words over and over. After that, ask a friend or relative to read it out to you. In that way, you can identify the mistakes you missed earlier.

Then check word flow to figure out how it would sound to the reader.

If it sounds useful to you, go ahead and publish your work. But if you feel there’s more editing to do, fix the problem to strengthen your blog post and then hit publish.

Wrapping Up

We have outlined seven practical steps that will help you improve every blog post you writing starting today. Although there are other ways, these six steps are proven ways to enhance your writing faster.

Apply them and let us know about it. Are there other tips you’d like to recommend? Tell us about it in the comments!

