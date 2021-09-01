5 Steps to Start and Monetize Your Own Successful Sports Blog

In this simple 5-step process, we will show you how in a few minutes proceed from the idea of creating a sports blog to creating your fan blog. We will take you through everything you need to know to make your own blog in 20 minutes. The most important thing you can do for your site is to create excellent content. Choose a free blog platform with a lot of restrictions, and they practically own content on your site. When choosing a domain name, avoid the names of brands or copyright (for example, NBA / NFL command names)