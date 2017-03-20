Search icon
How to Handle File Uploads in Vue 2

Originally published by Jecelyn Yeen on March 20th 2017 10,055 reads
We will create an images uploader that allow user to upload single or multiple images file by drag and drop or select file dialog. We will also learn to filter the upload file type, for example, we only allow images, do not allow file type like PDF.
Jecelyn Yeen Hacker Noon profile picture

@jecelynyeen
Jecelyn Yeen

Software Architect, Frontend

Playing with another shinny new frontend framework this time, Vue Js.

Summary: As long as you know AngularJs (Angular 1.x), Vue feels like home.

In this article, we will talk about how to handle file uploads with VueJs. We will create an images uploader that allow user to upload single or multiple images file by drag and drop or select file dialog.

We will then upload the selected images and display them accordingly. We will also learn to filter the upload file type, for example, we only allow images, do not allow file type like PDF.

Please proceed to read the tutorial and get full sourcode as usual in scotch.

How to Handle File Uploads in Vue 2
In this article, we will talk about how to handle file uploads with VueJs. We will create an images uploader that allow…
