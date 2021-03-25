How to Hack Facebook Messenger: 6 Methods and Vulnerabilities

9,150 reads

@ webhacks2000 The Web Hacker I drink and I develop things.

Perhaps you've already wondered many times about the ways to hack Facebook Messenger. If so, you've landed at the perfect guide.

Everyone in your friend's circle and your own home has likely used Facebook at some point in their lives. Facebook Messenger is a stand-alone app and the usage of the app is high compared to other chatting applications.

Accessing someone's Facebook Messenger account can grant access to chat history, photos, and videos. The point of this article is to shed a light on the common ways Facebook Messenger accounts get hacked, and is purely for educational purposes. I do not condone the hacking of other's personal accounts in any way.

6 Ways to Hack Facebook Messenger:

Keylogging Hacking Using Cookies Spyier Phishing PhoneSpector Cocospy

1. Keylogging

Keylogging or keystroke logging is a software or hardware device which records all computer activities in real-time. The most interesting part of the program is that this technique tracks all keystrokes that have been made so that you can even trace the passwords used to log in. With this, you can also specify the copied or pasted data or messages. You just need to install the right program on the target machine in order to get started.

The SpyFone Keylogger is an example of the tools that could be used to get all the keystrokes of the targeted device. This is an excellent instrument for monitoring since it only facilitates the recording and analysis of records. It documents what the user writes on the keyboard, keeps a list of programs, and even takes routine snapshots for later analysis.

2. Hacking Facebook Messenger Using Cookies

Cookies can do far more than simply follow the action of your web browsing. It now looks like hackers have already discovered a way to steal passwords using cookies.

The explanation for this is that cookies allow websites to retain data on a browser later on. They also provide classified information so it can monitor whole navigation sessions. So, as long as you use the same Wi-Fi network as the one you want to track, you can harvest their data.

And if you don't have access to your keys, you can always clone them to fool Facebook to think the browser is authenticated already. In the following example I will illustrate how an intruder can grab the authentication cookies and hack the messenger.

First of all you, need to ARP poison the target device

Open Wire shark after ARP poisoning, press on the Catch menu tab, then choose graphical user interface.

Now you pick (normally eth0) and then press Grab Start

You can now see packets being collected wait a while so that the victim logs in to the Facebook account.

Wait for the IP address of Facebook; you can also find the similar IP by pinging Facebook.com

Now, filter the IP packets of Facebook by clicking on Wireshark filter bar.

Now find HTTP Get /home. PHP and copy all names and values of cookies into a notepad.

Now open Firefox web browser and click on edit cookies and add all the cookies that were downloaded previously.

Now by opening Facebook in a new tab, you will get access to the victim’s account and account will be logged in by getting authorization from the cookies.

3. Phishing

This is another method commonly used to hack Facebook messenger and get information. This does not use hacker methods to gather results, but it relies on human psychology.

Social engineers, for example, have also found scams that use human behavior defects.

To do so, you effectively use Facebook-style emails that consist of cyber-attack attempt information. In addition, the user will be required to follow a link to this email, which would require that the user re-enter the login information and also modify his Facebook password to ensure that their accounts are safer.

In reality, the authors of the scam email receive the information that the targeted users enter on the link. This gives you the chance to view the necessary information without any physical access to the device.

4. How to Hack Facebook Messenger Using Spyier

Spyier is among the most popular hacker apps available for Android and iOS applications on Facebook. It is a full cell phone hacking kit intended to provide you with not only the person's Facebook posts but also private data from other social media applications.

This is achieved by a very interesting user dashboard, accessible from every web browser of your choice. You don't have to run any software on your handset or PC to use Spyier anymore. This is a major relief since you need an interface that you can trust when it comes to a hacking program. Spyier provides you with this ease by the elimination of dangerous needs and extra protection controls.

The software is just a few MB in size, to begin with. It is also possible to load it on the other user's phone within a matter of seconds.

The Spyier app icon disappears from the app menu after the app has been installed. And with a hidden code that is only in your knowledge, you can get it back. The information can be checked remotely from the Spyier dashboard and anytime if you want to delete the application you can delete it. Consequently, you will never need to contact Spyier again after the first access.

5. Use Cocospy to Read Facebook Messages Remotely (deleted ones also)

Cocospy is a phone monitoring application which provides you with unbelievable services, one of which is getting access to Facebook messaging without having credentials.

With over millions of users globally, it's the most used phone hacking application in the world. Indeed, in media sources like PCMag, TechRadar, etc, you can also find fantastic feedback.

Like Spyier, in both Android phones and iOS systems, Cocospy can hack Facebook and does not need the rooting or jailbreaking of the target handset.

In addition, you can hack all popular social media sites other than Facebook with Cocospy which covers Instagram, Snapchat, and much more. And when it comes to prices, Cocospy is inexpensive as compared to the work it does.

6. PhoneSpector

PhoneSpector is another app used to hack Facebook Messenger. It is compliant with the new operating systems and tablets, such as the iPhone 11, and it also works for both Android and iPhone.

This product goes beyond just tracking Facebook by the monitoring of all social media sites and all mobile events. Furthermore, it is inexpensive and includes a one-time payment without a recurring charge.

Final Thoughts on How to Hack Facebook Messenger

Using the tactics above, someone could quite easily access Facebook messages on someone else's device. Just to reiterate, the point of this article is to explain some of the ways Facebook Messenger accounts can get hacked, and is purely for educational purposes.

@ webhacks2000 I drink and I develop things. by The Web Hacker Read my stories

Tags