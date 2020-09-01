How to Hack a Huge Career in Tech with PR Expert & Founder Sarah Evans

I sat down with Sarah Evans—tech industry PR legend and strategic communications startup founder—to talk all things branding and influence: from personal to B2B. You can watch the Youtube version of this podcast right here in this post, or grab the audio-only on Spotify, or over at podcast.hackernoon.com.

In this podcast:

How to accumulate 100k *genuine* followers on Twitter

What “newsworthy” looks like today

How to increase credibility when you’re not getting traditional media coverage

Where to pitch stories to build real brand validation

Moving from being a Manager to being a Master Collaborator

Hacking evidence of the work experience employers are looking for online

Creating a company-wide ‘Emotional Compass’ for more mindful communications

Why and how to start building a network—especially when you don’t need one

How to grow your influence by amplifying the voices of those around you



