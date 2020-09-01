Before you go, check out these stories!

How to Hack a Huge Career in Tech with PR Expert & Founder Sarah Evans

How to Hack a Huge Career in Tech with PR Expert & Founder Sarah Evans

September 1st 2020 792 reads
Natasha Nel

👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

I sat down with Sarah Evans—tech industry PR legend and strategic communications startup founder—to talk all things branding and influence: from personal to B2B. You can watch the Youtube version of this podcast right here in this post, or grab the audio-only on Spotify, or over at podcast.hackernoon.com.

In this podcast:

  • How to accumulate 100k *genuine* followers on Twitter
  • What “newsworthy” looks like today
  • How to increase credibility when you’re not getting traditional media coverage
  • Where to pitch stories to build real brand validation
  • Moving from being a Manager to being a Master Collaborator
  • Hacking evidence of the work experience employers are looking for online
  • Creating a company-wide ‘Emotional Compass’ for more mindful communications
  • Why and how to start building a network—especially when you don’t need one
  • How to grow your influence by amplifying the voices of those around you

READ MORE ON HACKERNOON.COM:

KEEP UP WITH SARAH EVANS:

VOTE FOR YOUR BEST TECH IN THE 2020 NOONIES:

#podcast #hackernoon-top-story #startups #careers #self-improvement #networking
