How to Hack a Huge Career in Tech with PR Expert & Founder Sarah Evans

👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.
I sat down with Sarah Evans—tech industry PR legend and strategic communications startup founder—to talk all things branding and influence: from personal to B2B. You can watch the Youtube version of this podcast right here in this post, or grab the audio-only on Spotify, or over at podcast.hackernoon.com.
