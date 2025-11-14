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How to Govern Agentic AI Before It Governs You

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byRajat Pandey@rajatpandey

Rajat Pandey builds governance systems for autonomous AI agents

November 14th, 2025
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Why Governance Matters: Navigating the Agentic AI Framework

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Rajat Pandey@rajatpandey

Rajat Pandey builds governance systems for autonomous AI agents

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machine-learning#agentic-ai#autonomous-agents#eu-ai-act#langchain#responsible-ai#ai-governance-framework#ai-audit-logging#ai-safety-controls

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