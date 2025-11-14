Senior Solution Architect

Rajat Pandey is an Indian-origin automation/AI architect living in Gdańsk, Poland, who has built more MVPs than most people have built IKEA furniture and yes, most of them currently live in a beautiful, climate-controlled habitat called GitHub Cold Storage. They’re perfectly safe. They’re just, hibernating. By day, he leads automation and AI strategy with frightening effectiveness. By night, he becomes a one-man innovation lab, starting new ideas at a rate that would exhaust a VC. Rajat owns a Golden Retriever who provides emotional support during Docker builds, Next.js tantrums, and Polish homework guilt. The dog is basically the CTO of the house. He is the type of person who can debug Kafka SSL one minute and forget to study Polish the next. His hobbies include: starting new AI projects, refactoring old ones and planning to monetize them “soon”