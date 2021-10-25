How To Get Started With Your First Social Media Strategy

If you're just starting out, consider focusing only on two networks initially. Set goals based on how many people will see your content and how much time you need to invest per day. Remember that not every shareable image or video needs to go viral. Focus on creating high-quality content that offers useful information to potential customers. Find an expert advisor who specializes in digital marketing. Keep up with new trends without going crazy as you continue building your blog and following others on Twitter, you'll notice a few trends pop up.