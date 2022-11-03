Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How to Get Started Quickly with a Navigation Bar in Your React Project by@superflows

    How to Get Started Quickly with a Navigation Bar in Your React Project

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article shows you how to add a navigation bar to your React project in 2 minutes. The navigation bar is arguably the most important component of your website or web app. It anchors the users to your website and allows them to effortlessly traverse through the website. It also contextualises the application to the user, mentions the subscription status, next action to be taken, etc. It will render as follows: (https://www.hackernoon.com/images/ZuuM3fSjXmf2oETrekt5pezKail2-rx93qk8)

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How to Get Started Quickly with a Navigation Bar in Your React Project
    programming#react#web-development#navigation
    Hrushi M HackerNoon profile picture

    @superflows

    Hrushi M

    Receive Stories from @superflows

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Add an Announcement Banner to your React Navbar
    Published at Dec 03, 2022 by superflows #react
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Three Easy Ways to Change Font Size in WordPress
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zenzu01 #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How I developed a Travel AI app with ChatGPT as a Product Manager and Non-programmer
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by dinpd #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    12 Project Ideas for Aspiring Web and Mobile Developers
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by ashutoshmishra #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa