How To Get Started As A Mentor

Interview with Karen Catlin, Advocate for Women in Tech and Leadership Coach

All this month, Karen Catlin and I have been digging into the theme of mentoring. We started out by sharing the debut Build episode on why some people are reluctant to seek mentoring, and last week we talked about how to approach mentors, set expectations, and thank them.

In today’s final episode, on mentoring for this month, we’re going to talk about what you can do to become an effective mentor yourself.

We understand that you might be reluctant to be a mentor for a number of reasons: you don’t have the time, you don’t feel qualified, or you feel like your experiences may not relate.

Don’t worry Karen and I have you covered! You’ll learn:

How mentoring is a two-way street benefiting both the mentor and mentee

Why you don’t need to have same experience or perspective as your mentee

Who should be holding the mentee accountable

What to do when you just don’t have time, but still want to help someone who approaches you

What to do when someone brings you a deeply personal problem

You can listen to this episode of Build on iTunes.

