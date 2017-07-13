How To Get Started As A Mentor

Search icon
Originally published by Poornima Vijayashanker on July 13th 2017
Karen Catlin and I have been digging into the theme of mentoring this month. We talk about what you can do to become an effective mentor yourself. We understand that you might be reluctant to be a mentor for a number of reasons: you don't have the time, you don’t feel qualified, or you feel like your experiences may not relate. You’ll learn: how mentoring is a two-way street benefiting both the mentor and mentee. What to do when someone brings you a deeply personal problem? Listen to the episode on iTunes.
Poornima Vijayashanker

@poornima
Poornima Vijayashanker

Founder

Interview with Karen Catlin, Advocate for Women in Tech and Leadership Coach

All this month, Karen Catlin and I have been digging into the theme of mentoring. We started out by sharing the debut Build episode on why some people are reluctant to seek mentoring, and last week we talked about how to approach mentors, set expectations, and thank them.

In today’s final episode, on mentoring for this month, we’re going to talk about what you can do to become an effective mentor yourself.

We understand that you might be reluctant to be a mentor for a number of reasons: you don’t have the time, you don’t feel qualified, or you feel like your experiences may not relate.

Don’t worry Karen and I have you covered! You’ll learn:

  • How mentoring is a two-way street benefiting both the mentor and mentee
  • Why you don’t need to have same experience or perspective as your mentee
  • Who should be holding the mentee accountable
  • What to do when you just don’t have time, but still want to help someone who approaches you
  • What to do when someone brings you a deeply personal problem

Know someone you think would be a great mentor? Please share this post with them!

Listen to the episode on iTunes!

You can listen to this episode of Build on iTunes.

Enjoyed this episode and want to watch more?

Help others enjoy it too by hitting the ♡ below! And subscribe to our YouTube channel to receive additional episodes.

Check out these additional posts on mentoring:

Build is produced as a partnership between Femgineer and Pivotal Tracker. San Francisco video production by StartMotionMEDIA.

