How To Get Started As A Mentor

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Founder
All this month, Karen Catlin and I have been digging into the theme of mentoring. We started out by sharing the debut Build episode on why some people are reluctant to seek mentoring, and last week we talked about how to approach mentors, set expectations, and thank them.
In today’s final episode, on mentoring for this month, we’re going to talk about what you can do to become an effective mentor yourself.
We understand that you might be reluctant to be a mentor for a number of reasons: you don’t have the time, you don’t feel qualified, or you feel like your experiences may not relate.
Don’t worry Karen and I have you covered! You’ll learn:
Know someone you think would be a great mentor? Please share this post with them!
You can listen to this episode of Build on iTunes.
Help others enjoy it too by hitting the ♡ below! And subscribe to our YouTube channel to receive additional episodes.
Check out these additional posts on mentoring:
Build is produced as a partnership between Femgineer and Pivotal Tracker. San Francisco video production by StartMotionMEDIA.