How to * Get More Views * With Digg

Many people want fortune and fame.

Inevitably, they quickly realize this is easier to dream about than to accomplish. If you are one of these people, or find these people amusing, or just want more exposure for any other reason, please continue reading this article.

If you haven’t had work published on Hacker Noon, please scroll to SECTION B (although you’re welcome to participate in both). If you have had work published on Hacker Noon, please read both sections.

Getting featured on Digg can get your stories thousands of views very quickly. Recently, our story about Starlink made waves (Hai Khunshan). It made a Digg dent on the front page with over a thousand hearts pushing readership over 2,000 reads in just a few days.

If this sounds good to you, follow these steps:

1. Visit https://digg.com/

2. Create an account if you don't have one already.

3. Join: https://digg.com/hacker-noon

4. Submit your Hacker Noon (“HN”) stories (or any HN stories of your choosing) by filling out all of the information, including the “optional details.”



For the 'original source' field, find a TWEET that has the URL to the above -mentioned story in it. (This is done by inputting the URL into Twitter's search bar.)

5. Visit the HN space on Digg periodically to upvote (heart) the stories of your fellow HN community and/or leave us a funny or clever comment. We want your comments because we know that if you are reading our stuff, you must be hella intelligent, and thus, can whip up a stellar comment. This can lead to amazing conversation threads for everyone to enjoy.

6. Watch the magic happen.

Please read the first paragraph of Section A if you haven’t already.

If what you read sounds good to you, follow these steps:

1. Visit https://digg.com/

2. Create an account if you don’t have one already.

3. Join: https://digg.com/blockchain

4. Submit your HN blockchain stories (or any blockchain stories of your choice that you want to share with the world) by filling out all of the required information, including the “optional details.”



For the 'original source' field, find a TWEET that has the URL to the above-mentioned story in it. (This is done by inputting the URL into Twitter's search bar.)

5. Visit the Blockchain space on Digg periodically to upvote (heart) the stories of your fellow blockchain enthusiasts and/or leave us a funny or clever comment. We want your comments because we know that if you are reading our stuff, you must be hella intelligent, and thus, can whip up a stellar comment. This can lead to amazing conversation threads for everyone to enjoy.

6. Watch the magic happen.

This story was written by Ellen Stevens.

