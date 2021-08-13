How to Get More Views With Den

\\\nIt’s time we had a serious discussion about your commitment to blockchain.\n\n\\\nYou’ve read about it. You’ve considered it. Maybe you’ve even fooled around with it. Why haven’t you sealed the deal?\n\n\\\nWhether you are a *HackerNoon* contributor, avid reader, or just someone passing through, read the instructions below to find out how make the Den blockchain work for you. Posting in Den can open up more opportunities for exposure and more chances at crypto ‘wealth.’\n\n\\\nDon’t just speak about blockchain. Live It.\n\n\\\n## Platform Intro\n\n\\\nGetting featured on Den can— not only—get more views for your work, but it can also get you crypto rich-ish.\n\n\\\nWhile the platform is relatively new, the community is blockchain-focused and responsive to tech conversations. Thus, the chances of getting positive feedback on your work are relatively high.\n\n\\\n1. Visit <https://den.social/>\n\n \\\n2. Create an account if you don’t have one already.\n\n \\\n3. Write down your password in a secure location.\n\n \\\n4. Join the <https://den.social/l/Hackernoon/> Lair (not to be confused with liar).\n\n \\\n\n\n:::info\n**If you have previously written an article for HN, please read Section A. If you *haven’t* written an article for HN please read Section B.**\n\n:::\n\n\\\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/baQCoou2CdQhIbZIQY0mOWBFeiJ2-6ln3515.jpeg)\n\n\n---\n\n1. Create a post in the *HackerNoon* Lair. You can use the same title that appears in your article, or an entirely new and funky title.\n\n \\\n2. Write a few words on either the essence of your story or pick a few of your favourite quotes from your piece.\n\n \\\n3. Include the link to the *HackerNoon* story in your post.\n\n \\\n4. Once you post the article, you can ‘boost’ it. Read more about that [here.](https://den.social/l/DragonDen/NOaF7bDblc/den-reference-guide/?ref=8102f7af9eb64b6e970f2f88e149b1c8)\n\n \\\n5. Join other communities you may be interested in and periodically try posting an article that you have written for *HackerNoon* in those Lairs.\n\n \\\n6. Don’t forget to give a bunch of upvotes (yes you can do that) to your favourite HN stories. As well as interact in other communities and share a link to your story (provided it’s relevant to the subject matter).\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/baQCoou2CdQhIbZIQY0mOWBFeiJ2-hn1635xa.jpeg)\n\n\n---\n\n1. Pick your favourite *HackerNoon* story (from any time), meme, or pick a tech topic you are passionate about.\n\n \\\n2. Create a post in the *HackerNoon* Lair.\n\n \\\n3. Write a few words on either the essence of the story you picked or the subject you picked, or pick a few of your favourite quotes relating to the subject matter.\n\n \\\n4. Include a link to the *HackerNoon* article or to any relevant article.\n\n \\\n5. Once you post the article, you can ‘boost’ it. Read more about that [here.](https://den.social/l/DragonDen/NOaF7bDblc/den-reference-guide/?ref=8102f7af9eb64b6e970f2f88e149b1c8)\n\n \\\n6. Join other communities you may be interested in and periodically try posting a *HackerNoon* story or two in those Lairs.\n\n \\\n7. Don’t forget to give a bunch of upvotes (yes you can do that) to your favourite HN stories. As well as interact in other communities and share a link HN (provided it’s relevant to the subject matter).\n\n\\\n\\\n*If you’re interested in the earning potential of Den, please review the following [document.](https://den.social/l/DragonDen/NOaF7bDblc/den-reference-guide/?ref=8102f7af9eb64b6e970f2f88e149b1c8)*\n\n\\\n*Read more about our partnership [here.](https://hackernoon.com/hacker-noon-partners-with-den-2mn33r6)* \n\n\\\n*This story was written by Ellen Stevens.*\n\n\\\n