Congratulations to the Digg Giveaway Winners

\\\nIn June 2021, *HackerNoon* began its series of [Thank You Giveaways.](https://hackernoon.com/digg-free-gear-a-thank-you-contest-by-hackernoon-djk3789)\n\n\\\nThe goal of these giveaways is to get some awesome *HackerNoon* swag out to our stellar contributors and to bring awareness to the communities we’ve fostered. \n\n\\\nThis is being done in order to help *HackerNoon* writers get more views on their stories. Without further ado, we’re pleased to announce the winners of our first *Digg* Community Giveaway!\n\n\\\n\n:::tip\n## Congratulations to:\n\n:::\n\n1. **Atif**\n2. **Bommisetty**\n3. **Demon-of-the-Fall**\n4. **Ladislav**\n5. **Rosemary**\n\n \\\n **For scoring themselves a free *HackerNoon* T-shirt!**\n\n\\\n*If you haven’t already, please check the email you used to sign up to Digg. You should have received an email from us.*\n\n\\\n***We will be in touch with instructions on how to join our exclusive [Slogging](https://www.slogging.com/) beta program, as well as opportunities to join the HackerNoon [Podcast](https://podcast.hackernoon.com/).***\n\n\\\nPlease stay tuned for more giveaways coming soon. **Maybe you’ll be in the next lucky group to win free *HackerNoon* gear!**\n\n\\\n# **About *Digg*:**\n\n*Digg* is a social network and news aggregating site that allows users to post stories to be curated and shared on the *Digg* homepage and among the various *Digg* namespaces.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/1U5HvSvML2ZfQK0Z4nsCAPtrPF33-y23y35b3.jpeg)\n\nIt assists users to find web pages, posts, and blogs matching their interests, as well as forward and promote posts and blogs that resonate with them. Users submit stories that are thereafter either upvoted (digged) or not (buried).\n\n\\\nThe stories which are popular and well-received are always featured on the front page, which can drive a lot of traffic to the corresponding sites they originated from.\n\n\\\nThe main objective of this site is to assist users to navigate an exceedingly saturated online media space, making it easier to pick and consume the most relevant and important content and Internet trends of the day.\n\n\\\n*Digg* has the potential to drive a lot of traffic to your *HackerNoon* story and we highly recommend you post every one of your Hacker Noon stories on *Digg* as well.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/1U5HvSvML2ZfQK0Z4nsCAPtrPF33-xr4s35nt.jpeg)\n\nSometimes taking 5 minutes to post on *Digg* is enough to drive thousands of curious readers to the stories you worked so hard to write.\n\n\\\nWant to learn more about the *Digg* platform? Follow [these instructions](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-get-more-views-with-digg-nb1034wv) for how to create posts on *Digg* or take a look at our [partnership announcement.](https://hackernoon.com/hacker-noon-partners-with-digg-to-improve-story-distribution-nn8h33l8)\n\n\\\n