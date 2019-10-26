How To Get More Out of Writing Tests in Your Development Routine

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
Visit *top* learning resource freecodecamp.orgpromoted
Python developer
app.py
import json
from flask import Flask, Blueprint, request
from flask_restplus import Resource, fields, Api
api = Api(version='1.0', title='Test API', doc='/doc')
namespace = api.namespace('carts')
def calculate(products):
result = {
'products': list(products),
}
for product in result['products']:
product['total'] = product['quantity'] * product['price']
result['total'] = sum(product['total'] for product in products)
result['average'] = result['total'] / sum(product['quantity'] for product in products)
return result
# serializers
Product = api.model('Product', {
'product': fields.String(required=True),
'price': fields.Float(required=True),
'quantity': fields.Integer(required=True),
})
Cart = api.model('Cart', {
'products': fields.List(fields.Nested(Product)),
})
@namespace.route('/cart/')
class CartResource(Resource):
@api.expect(Cart, validate=True)
def post(self):
cart = json.loads(request.data)
processed_cart = calculate(cart['products'])
return processed_cart
def create_app():
flask_app = Flask(__name__)
blueprint = Blueprint('api', __name__, url_prefix='/api/v1')
api.init_app(blueprint)
api.add_namespace(namespace)
flask_app.register_blueprint(blueprint)
return flask_app
app = create_app()
if __name__ == '__main__':
app.run(host='0.0.0.0')
test_cart.py
import pytest
from .app import app
@pytest.fixture
def client():
app.config['TESTING'] = True
client = app.test_client()
yield client
def test_valid_cart(client):
data = {
'products': [
{
'product': 'milk',
'price': 10,
'quantity': 1
},
{
'product': 'bread',
'price': 6,
'quantity': 2
}
]
}
res = client.post('/api/v1/carts/cart/', json=data)
assert res.status_code == 200
assert res.json['total'] == 22
, to run tests -
python app.py
pytest
500 error
curl -X POST \
http://localhost:5000/api/v1/carts/cart/ \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"products": [
]
}'
#.......
File "/app/app.py", line 43, in post
processed_cart = calculate(cart['products'])
File "/app/app.py", line 20, in calculate
result['average'] = result['total'] / sum(product['quantity'] for product in products)
ZeroDivisionError: division by zero
API model, adding
Cart
to
min_items=1
products
# app.py
Cart = api.model('Cart', {
'products': fields.List(fields.Nested(Product), min_items=1),
})
curl -v \
http://localhost:5000/api/v1/carts/cart/ \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"products": [
]
}'
* Trying 127.0.0.1...
* TCP_NODELAY set
* Connected to localhost (127.0.0.1) port 5000 (#0)
> POST /api/v1/carts/cart/ HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:5000
> User-Agent: curl/7.58.0
> Accept: */*
> Content-Type: application/json
> Content-Length: 23
>
* upload completely sent off: 23 out of 23 bytes
* HTTP 1.0, assume close after body
< HTTP/1.0 400 BAD REQUEST
< Content-Type: application/json
< Content-Length: 114
< Server: Werkzeug/0.16.0 Python/3.6.8
< Date: Mon, 30 Sep 2019 11:13:59 GMT
<
{
"errors": {
"products": "[] is too short"
},
"message": "Input payload validation failed"
}
* Closing connection 0
if sum of
ZeroDivisionError
for all products will be 0, for example:
quantity
{
"products": [
{
"product": "milk",
"price": 10,
"quantity": 0
}
]
}
test_cart.py
#test_cart.py
def test_empty_cart(client):
data = {
'products': []
}
res = client.post('/api/v1/carts/cart/', json=data)
assert res.status_code == 400
instead of configuring a requests in postman, curl or going over complex flow via your project web interface.
pytest -s test_cart.py::test_empty_cart
and add to
ZeroDivisionError
function an
calculate
statement.
ipdb.set_trace()
#app.py
def calculate(products):
import ipdb; ipdb.set_trace()
result = {
'products': list(products),
}
for product in result['products']:
product['total'] = product['quantity'] * product['price']
result['total'] = sum(product['total'] for product in products)
result['average'] = result['total'] / sum(product['quantity'] for product in products)
return result
. Thanks to
pytest -s test_cart.py::test_zero_quantiy_cart
statement, code execution stopped at the beginning of the
ipdb.set_trace()
function, now you have access to the debugger
calculation
flag to prevent pytest from capturing stdin and stdout.
-s
pytest -s test_cart.py::test_zero_quantiy_cart
========================================================================================================= test session starts =========================================================================================================
platform linux -- Python 3.6.8, pytest-4.4.1, py-1.8.0, pluggy-0.13.0
rootdir: /app
collected 1 item
test_cart.py > /app/app.py(14)calculate()
13 result = {
---> 14 'products': list(products),
15 }
ipdb> products
[{'price': 10, 'product': 'milk', 'quantity': 0}]
to
min=1
field in
quantity
model
Product
#app.py
Product = api.model('Product', {
'product': fields.String(required=True),
'price': fields.Float(required=True),
'quantity': fields.Integer(required=True, min=1),
})
#test_cart.py
def test_zero_quantiy_cart(client):
data = {
'products': [
{
'product': 'milk',
'price': 10,
'quantity': 0
}
]
}
res = client.post('/api/v1/carts/cart/', json=data)
assert res.status_code == 400