What You Probably Don't Know About Python Decorators

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Python developer
What is a python decorator?
A decorator is a special kind of function that either takes a function and returns a function, or takes a class and returns a class.
A decorator is a special kind of function
that either takes a function and returns a function
or takes a class and returns a class.
def foo(self):
#perform method operation
foo = decorator(foo)
# Can be replaced with this
@decorator
def foo(self):
#perform method operation
class Foo:
pass
Foo = decorator(Foo)
# Can be replaced with this
@decorator
class Foo:
pass
function.
decorator
def print_decorator(func):
def wrapper(*args, **kwargs):
print('function', func.__name__, 'called with args - ', args, 'and kwargs - ', kwargs)
result = func(*args, **kwargs)
print('function', func.__name__, 'returns', result)
return result
return wrapper
@print_decorator
def mul(a, b):
return a * b
mul(2, 2)
### function mul called with args - (2, 2) and kwargs - {}
### function mul returns 4
### 4
mul(3, b=5)
### function mul called with args - (3,) and kwargs - {'b': 5}
### function mul returns 15
### 15
###
@type
def func(): # func will be func = type(func) -> <class 'function'>
return 42
print(func)
### <class 'function'>
@print
def func2(): # print doesn't return anything, so func == None
return 42
### <function func2 at 0x7fd9c4788950>
print(func2)
### None
###
and
type
as decorators. It is useless, and you will never do such nonsense, but it is possible.
print
Attach additional responsibilities to an object dynamically. Decorators provide a flexible alternative to subclassing for extending functionality.
class FunctionTracker:
def __init__(self, func):
self.func = func
self.stats = []
def __call__(self, *args, **kwargs):
try:
result = self.func(*args, **kwargs)
except Exception as e:
self.stats.append((args, kwargs, e))
raise e
else:
self.stats.append((args, kwargs, result))
return result
@classmethod
def track_function(cls, func):
return cls(func)
@FunctionTracker.track_function
def func(x, y):
return x/y
func(4, 2)
### 2.0
func(x=5, y=2)
### 2.5
func(3, 0)
### Traceback (most recent call last):
### File "<input>", line 1, in <module>
### func(3, 0)
### File "<input>", line 11, in __call__
### raise e
### File "<input>", line 8, in __call__
### result = self.func(*args, **kwargs)
### File "<input>", line 3, in func
### return x/y
### ZeroDivisionError: division by zero
func.stats
### [((4, 2), {}, 2.0), ((), {'x': 5, 'y': 2}, 2.5), ((3, 0), {}, ZeroDivisionError('division by zero',))]
func
### <__main__.FunctionTracker object at 0x7fd35978a668>
was replaced by an instance of
func
, which can be used in the same way as the original function, thanks to the
FunctionTracker
method.
__call__
import json
import base64
import urllib.parse
BASE64_ENCODED_JSON = 'BASE64_ENCODED_JSON'
URLENCODED = 'URLENCODED'
class DataEncoder:
def __init__(self):
self._registry = {} # Mapping for algorithm_name and implementation
def register_format(self, data_format):
def _register_encoder(encoder_function):
self._registry[data_format] = encoder_function
return encoder_function
return _register_encoder
def encode(self, data_format, data):
return self._registry[data_format](data)
encoder = DataEncoder()
@encoder.register_format(BASE64_ENCODED_JSON)
def base64_encoded_json(data):
return base64.b64encode(
json.dumps(data).encode('utf-8')
)
# Notice that `encoder.register_format` can be used as regular function
encoder.register_format(URLENCODED)(urllib.parse.urlencode)
### <function urlencode at 0x7fe9422a86a8>
encoder._registry
### {'URLENCODED': <function urlencode at 0x7fe9422a86a8>, 'BASE64_ENCODED_JSON': <function base64_encoded_json at 0x7fe9406e0620>}
data = {'greetings': 'Hello there', 'answer': 'General Kenobi'}
encoder.encode(BASE64_ENCODED_JSON, data)
### b'eyJncmVldGluZ3MiOiAiSGVsbG8gdGhlcmUiLCAiYW5zd2VyIjogIkdlbmVyYWwgS2Vub2JpIn0='
encoder.encode(URLENCODED, data)
### 'greetings=Hello+there&answer=General+Kenobi'
###
and
base64_encoded_json
are connected using decorator syntax as implementations for the
urllib.parse.urlencode
class.
DataEncoder
decorator; Django has
route('/path/')
for registering admin classes.
@admin.register
I can create a subclass of
DataEncoder
with new encoding implementation instead, which isn't a best solution.
DataEncoder
@dec2
@dec1
def func():
pass
def func():
pass
func = dec2(dec1(func))
can accept ANYTHING, that
dec2
can return.
dec1
def dict_from_func(func):
return {func.__name__: func}
operations = {}
@operations.update
@dict_from_func
def mul(a, b):
return a * b
@operations.update
@dict_from_func
def add(a, b):
return a / b
print(mul)
### None
print(operations)
### {'mul': <function mul at 0x7fdaf17bbae8>, 'add': <function add at 0x7fdaf16a2510>}
operations['mul'](2, 5)
### 10
method as a decorator, even if it is not intended for this. This is possible because
dict.update
returns a dict, and
dict_from_func
takes a dict as an argument.
dict.update
, because
None
does not return any value.
dict.update
@operations.update
@dict_from_func
def add(a, b):
return a / b
def add(a, b):
return a / b
add = operations.update(dict_from_func(add))