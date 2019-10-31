What You Probably Don't Know About Python Decorators

Alex Zaiets Python developer

if you have ever been interviewed for a developer position, you heard this question:

What is a python decorator?

If you google " python developer interview questions ", you can find various answers to this question and a lot of them are incorrect. For example from here

A decorator is a special kind of function that either takes a function and returns a function, or takes a class and returns a class.

Well, nope.

A decorator is a special kind of function

It can be any callable

that either takes a function and returns a function

it can return anything

it can also take a method

and in some cases it can take anything

or takes a class and returns a class.

same, it can return anything

Let's dive into python decorators and find out what they can do. I will not cover the basics, like decorator with parameters, I will give some strange examples to illustrate useful cases.

Official definition

def foo (self) : #perform method operation foo = decorator(foo) # Can be replaced with this @decorator def foo (self) : #perform method operation

and this -

class Foo : pass Foo = decorator(Foo) # Can be replaced with this @decorator class Foo : pass

decorator function. Looks pretty simple and a lot of people underestimate the power of decorators. The trick is there are no restrictions for thefunction.

Most of the examples in the internet will show you something like this -

def print_decorator (func) : def wrapper (*args, **kwargs) : print( 'function' , func.__name__, 'called with args - ' , args, 'and kwargs - ' , kwargs) result = func(*args, **kwargs) print( 'function' , func.__name__, 'returns' , result) return result return wrapper @print_decorator def mul (a, b) : return a * b mul( 2 , 2 ) ### function mul called with args - (2, 2) and kwargs - {} ### function mul returns 4 ### 4 mul( 3 , b= 5 ) ### function mul called with args - (3,) and kwargs - {'b': 5} ### function mul returns 15 ### 15 ###

However you can easily do this -

@type def func () : # func will be func = type(func) -> <class 'function'> return 42 print(func) ### <class 'function'> @print def func2 () : # print doesn't return anything, so func == None return 42 ### <function func2 at 0x7fd9c4788950> print(func2) ### None ###

type and print as decorators. It is useless, and you will never do such nonsense, but it is possible. Yes, i just used build-insandas decorators. It is useless, and you will never do such nonsense, but it is possible.

Essentially anything that accept class, method or function can be a decorator.

Decorator as design pattern

From GoF book - Decorator Intent

Attach additional responsibilities to an object dynamically. Decorators provide a flexible alternative to subclassing for extending functionality.

If you want to know more online from free sources, you can check this out

In short, a decorator pattern wraps an object and dynamically adds some functionality to it. This is one of the roots of the confusion surrounding decorators in python, because they have the same name, can be used to implement the same idea, but can do a lot more.

Decorator features in python

Let's look at some characteristics of decorators in Python

Decorator is the syntax feature, that can be applied to

classes

functions

methods

The decorator can do anything with a decorated object, for example

add new behaviour (classical decorator pattern from GoF book)

replace decorated object with something else

change interface of decorated class or function (can be used as implementation of Adapter pattern)

cache function calls (for example functools.lru_cache)

create relation with other objects in system (e.g. route('/path/') decorator in flask)

do nothing

Any callable can be used as decorator, including functions, methods, functors

SHOW ME THE CODE!

Let's go over few examples

Replace decorated object with something else

class FunctionTracker : def __init__ (self, func) : self.func = func self.stats = [] def __call__ (self, *args, **kwargs) : try : result = self.func(*args, **kwargs) except Exception as e: self.stats.append((args, kwargs, e)) raise e else : self.stats.append((args, kwargs, result)) return result @classmethod def track_function (cls, func) : return cls(func) @FunctionTracker.track_function def func (x, y) : return x/y func( 4 , 2 ) ### 2.0 func(x= 5 , y= 2 ) ### 2.5 func( 3 , 0 ) ### Traceback (most recent call last): ### File "<input>", line 1, in <module> ### func(3, 0) ### File "<input>", line 11, in __call__ ### raise e ### File "<input>", line 8, in __call__ ### result = self.func(*args, **kwargs) ### File "<input>", line 3, in func ### return x/y ### ZeroDivisionError: division by zero func.stats ### [((4, 2), {}, 2.0), ((), {'x': 5, 'y': 2}, 2.5), ((3, 0), {}, ZeroDivisionError('division by zero',))] func ### <__main__.FunctionTracker object at 0x7fd35978a668>

Be careful with this example, as accumulating data in this way can lead to memory leaks.

func was replaced by an instance of FunctionTracker , which can be used in the same way as the original function, thanks to the __call__ method. Notice how the originalwas replaced by an instance of, which can be used in the same way as the original function, thanks to themethod.

Create relation with other objects in system

import json import base64 import urllib.parse BASE64_ENCODED_JSON = 'BASE64_ENCODED_JSON' URLENCODED = 'URLENCODED' class DataEncoder : def __init__ (self) : self._registry = {} # Mapping for algorithm_name and implementation def register_format (self, data_format) : def _register_encoder (encoder_function) : self._registry[data_format] = encoder_function return encoder_function return _register_encoder def encode (self, data_format, data) : return self._registry[data_format](data) encoder = DataEncoder() @encoder.register_format(BASE64_ENCODED_JSON) def base64_encoded_json (data) : return base64.b64encode( json.dumps(data).encode( 'utf-8' ) ) # Notice that `encoder.register_format` can be used as regular function encoder.register_format(URLENCODED)(urllib.parse.urlencode) ### <function urlencode at 0x7fe9422a86a8> encoder._registry ### {'URLENCODED': <function urlencode at 0x7fe9422a86a8>, 'BASE64_ENCODED_JSON': <function base64_encoded_json at 0x7fe9406e0620>} data = { 'greetings' : 'Hello there' , 'answer' : 'General Kenobi' } encoder.encode(BASE64_ENCODED_JSON, data) ### b'eyJncmVldGluZ3MiOiAiSGVsbG8gdGhlcmUiLCAiYW5zd2VyIjogIkdlbmVyYWwgS2Vub2JpIn0=' encoder.encode(URLENCODED, data) ### 'greetings=Hello+there&answer=General+Kenobi' ###

base64_encoded_json and urllib.parse.urlencode are connected using decorator syntax as implementations for the DataEncoder class. In this example, the functionandare connected using decorator syntax as implementations for theclass.

route('/path/') decorator; Django has @admin.register for registering admin classes. Flask uses a similar approach for registering functions as views viadecorator; Django hasfor registering admin classes.

DataEncoder I can create a subclass of DataEncoder with new encoding implementation instead, which isn't a best solution. It can also be used as an alternative to inheritance, in the case ofI can create a subclass ofwith new encoding implementation instead, which isn't a best solution.

Silly example

Several decorators can be applied to one function. That means, that this

@dec2 @dec1 def func () : pass

equals this

def func () : pass func = dec2(dec1(func))

dec2 can accept ANYTHING, that dec1 can return. Which means, thatcan accept, thatcan return.

Disclaimer: There will be weird looking code here. It is here only because I can. I would never recommend anyone use this.

def dict_from_func (func) : return {func.__name__: func} operations = {} @operations.update @dict_from_func def mul (a, b) : return a * b @operations.update @dict_from_func def add (a, b) : return a / b print(mul) ### None print(operations) ### {'mul': <function mul at 0x7fdaf17bbae8>, 'add': <function add at 0x7fdaf16a2510>} operations[ 'mul' ]( 2 , 5 ) ### 10

dict.update method as a decorator, even if it is not intended for this. This is possible because dict_from_func returns a dict, and dict.update takes a dict as an argument. Here I use themethod as a decorator, even if it is not intended for this. This is possible becausereturns a dict, andtakes a dict as an argument.

As a result, I have all the decorated functions compiled in the operations dictionary.

None , because dict.update does not return any value. As a side effect - all functions are replaced with, becausedoes not return any value.

Essentially this -

@operations.update @dict_from_func def add (a, b) : return a / b

equals this

def add (a, b) : return a / b add = operations.update(dict_from_func(add))

You can try to win a bet with your colleagues using this example.

In conclusion

Decorators is amazing Python feature . You can use them for a variety of purposes. It's not just a “function or class that takes a function or class and returns a function or class”.

