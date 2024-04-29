Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How To Get Code Coverage Data for Each Request in a Python Web Serverby@himanshu.mandhyan

    How To Get Code Coverage Data for Each Request in a Python Web Server

    by April 29th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Learn how to collect coverage data for every request in Python web servers using coverage.py. This approach offers granular insights into code execution, identifies untested paths, and enables deduplication for efficient test suites, enhancing overall code quality and development efficiency.
    featured image - How To Get Code Coverage Data for Each Request in a Python Web Server
    undefined HackerNoon profile picture


    In this blog, I will demonstrate how to get the coverage data for each incoming request on a Python web server built using any web framework.


    What is Code Coverage?

    Code coverage is a metric used in software testing to measure the extent to which the source code of a program has been executed during testing. It indicates the percentage of code that has been covered by the test cases. Code coverage analysis helps developers understand how thoroughly their tests exercise the codebase.


    Code coverage tools are used to collect data on code execution during testing and generate reports showing the coverage metrics. These reports help developers identify areas of the code that are not adequately covered by tests, allowing them to write additional tests to improve coverage and increase confidence in the software's correctness and reliability.


    What does it mean to get coverage data for each request?

    Obtaining coverage data for each request coming to a web server offers several benefits:


    1. Granular Insights: By capturing coverage data for each request, developers gain detailed insights into which parts of the codebase are executed in response to different types of requests. This level of granularity allows for a deeper understanding of the application's behavior under various conditions.


    2. Identifying Untested Code Paths: Coverage data helps identify areas of the code that are not adequately covered by tests. By analyzing coverage reports, developers can pinpoint specific code paths that need additional testing, ensuring comprehensive test coverage across the entire codebase.


    3. Building deduplication feature: coverage data for each e2e test case can be analyzed to identify duplicate tests and remove them.


    Obtaining coverage data

    To obtain the coverage data, we would be using the coverage.py library. coverage.py is mostly used through CLI. But it provides API to use it programmatically.


    We will define a middleware through which every incoming request would pass. In our "coverage" middleware before passing control to other parts of our application, we will call start function from coverage library. Coverage measurement is only collected in functions called after start() function is invoked, so if this middleware is scheduled to run first then coverage of other middleware would also be captured along with main application code.


    Once the application returns then we would stop collecting coverage data. We can then fetch the data and further process it.


    Below is a code snippet for the coverage middleware which can be used in servers built using Flask web framework:

    import coverage

class CoverageMiddleware:
    def __init__(self, app):
        self.app = app

    def __call__(self, environ, start_response):
        cov = coverage.Coverage(cover_pylib=False)
        cov.start()
        response = self.app(environ, start_response)
        cov.stop()
        result = cov.get_data()
        Write(result)
        return response

    Here,Writefunction writes the coverage data to a file, say dedupData.yaml, which can then be used to identify duplicate testcases in e2e scenario.


    Here is the modified sample Python application with middleware and writing logic in place: https://github.com/AkashKumar7902/samples-python/tree/v1.0.0/flask-mongo


    The repository includes test cases generated by Keploy, which can be replayed using the command keploy test -c "pythonapp.py". Upon successful execution of this command, a dedupdata.yaml file will be generated. This file will contain details of the executed files, including the lines covered, for each test case.


    Here is a sample dedupdata.yaml:

    - id: test-1
  executedLinesByFile:
    /home/akash/Desktop/githubrepo/samples-python/flask-mongo/app.py:
    - 33
    - 34
    - 35
- id: test-2
  executedLinesByFile:
    /home/akash/Desktop/githubrepo/samples-python/flask-mongo/app.py:
    - 24
    - 23


    Using Coverage data to identify duplicate tests

    Earlier written dedupData.yaml which contains coverage data for each test case, can be used to identify and flag duplicate test cases by analyzing similar code paths.


    There are also multiple deduplication features for test cases based on coverage data for Keploy Cloud.

    Conclusion

    This is how with very little code change you can collect coverage data for each incoming request and prioritize increasing coverage for the most frequent requests. It can also be used to build a deduplication feature.


    Reference:**https://coverage.readthedocs.io/en/7.4.1/api.html


    FAQ's

    How can coverage data for each request benefit developers?

    Obtaining coverage data for each request provides granular insights into the codebase's execution under various conditions, helps identify untested code paths, and can be used to build deduplication features for test cases.

    How can coverage data be obtained in a Python web server?

    Coverage data can be obtained using the coverage.py library, which provides both CLI and API for collecting coverage metrics programmatically. In a web server, coverage data can be captured using a middleware that wraps around the application logic and collects coverage information for each incoming request.

    What are some deduplication features for test cases based on coverage data?

    Deduplication features for test cases based on coverage data may include identifying and flagging duplicate tests by analyzing similar code paths, removing redundant tests, and optimizing test suites for better coverage and efficiency.

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    undefined HackerNoon profile picture
    @himanshu.mandhyan
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #python-web-server #code-coverage #code-coverage-data #software-testing #coverage.py-library #web-framework-development #test-coverage-metrics #deduplication-of-test-data

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Why I Switched to Table Driven Testing approach in Go
    by himanshu.mandhyan
    Apr 26, 2024
    #go
    Article Thumbnail
    Bring In The Bots, And Let Them Maintain Our Code!
    by patrickleet
    Jan 23, 2020
    #nodejs
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Coverage Caveats
    by matthewsaltz
    Nov 09, 2017
    #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Coverage: How to Measure You've Done Enough Testing
    by tanakamutakwa
    Nov 15, 2021
    #testing
    Article Thumbnail
    Enforcing Code Quality for Node.js
    by patrickleet
    Jan 27, 2019
    #javascript
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas