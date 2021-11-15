Code Coverage: How to Measure You've Done Enough Testing

515 reads

A program with high code coverage, measured as a percentage, has more of its source code executed when you run its test suite, suggesting it has a lower chance of containing undetected software bugs than a program with low code coverage. Code coverage tools will use one or more criteria to determine how your code was exercised or not during the execution of your test suite. These metrics are usually represented as a coverage percentage - the number of items actually tested divided by the total items found in your source code (items tested / items found)