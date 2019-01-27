Search icon
Enforcing Code Quality for Node.js

January 27th 2019 11,519 reads
Author profile picture

@patrickleetPatrick Lee Scott

HackerNoon's contributing tech writer of the year, 2019. Read my story at https://patscott.io/

Using Linting, Formatting, and Unit Testing with Code Coverage to Enforce Quality Standards

Licensed from Adobe Stock Photo
If you are going to be writing code and shipping it to production, it’s important that the code is high quality.
In my last article, I showed you how to use docker-compose to leverage standardized, already existing Dockerfiles for development. The next step in getting our application ready for deployment is productionizing it.
I’m going to continue using the React/Parcel example from my earlier tutorial: Move over Next.js and Webpack!
Here is the source code: https://github.com/patrickleet/streaming-ssr-react-styled-components
I also haven’t done anything else related to getting the application “production ready”, so I’ll also talk about what is required for that, though it may take another article to finish… we’ll see how it goes. I’m ad-libbing this.
Let’s start with some quality control.
In this article we will explore Linting, Formatting, Unit Testing and Code Coverage and enforce some quality standards.

Linting & Formatting

According to Wikipedia, to “Lint, or a linter, is a tool that analyzes source code to flag programming errors, bugs, stylistic errors, and suspicious constructs.”
This means it enforces things like using spaces vs. tabs or making sure your code using semicolons consistently or not.
There are probably a bunch of linting errors in my project currently.
My goal so far has to demonstrate particular concepts and having too many sidebars about different things really takes away from the concepts at hand. Therefore I chose to forgo linting to keep the previous articles focused.
Now that it’s time to “productionize” our app, quality is of increased priority.
My preferred linter format is StandardJS, which is a very minimalist setup. But before we set that up, let’s talk about formatting as well.
Formatting is similar to linting, but less focused on syntax errors and more focused on just making the code look prettier, hence the name of the popular package prettier.
Thanks to a couple of awesome open-source contributors on Github we can use them both in one package — prettier-standard. Thanks to Adam Stankiewicz, Kent C. Dodds, Adam Garrett-Harris, and Benoit Averty!
In the past I’ve written about using husky to make sure rules are run before each commit. The prettier-standard package also recommends doing so, so let’s add prettier-standard, husky, and lint-staged now.

Configuring prettier-standard

First install the required packages:
npm i --save-dev prettier-standard@9.1.1 husky lint-staged
In package.json add the following “format” script and new “lint-staged” and “husky” sections:
{
  //...
  "scripts": {
    // ...
    "format": "prettier-standard 'app/**/*.js' 'app/**/*.jsx' 'server/**/*.js'"
  },
  "lint-staged": {
    "linters": {
      "**/*.js": [
        "prettier-standard",
        "git add"
      ],
      "**/*.jsx": [
        "prettier-standard",
        "git add"
      ]
    }
  },
  // ...
}
I couldn’t get RegExp to work so without looking into the source I’m assuming it uses glob and not RegExp.
Now you can run 
npm run format
to format your code and check for linting errors. Also, any time you try to commit, husky’s 
pre-commit
hook will be called, which will make sure any staged files (
git add
stages files) are properly linted before allowing them to be commited.
Let’s see how I did on the first pass.
➜  npm run format
> stream-all-the-things@1.0.0 format /Users/patrick.scottgroup1001.com/dev/patrickleet/open-source-metarepo/stream-all-the-things
> prettier-standard 'app/**/*.js' 'app/**/*.jsx' 'server/**/*.js'
app/client.js 52ms
app/imported.js 11ms
app/styles.js 7ms
app/App.jsx 11ms
app/components/Header.jsx 76ms
app/components/Page.jsx 7ms
app/pages/About.jsx 6ms
app/pages/Error.jsx 5ms
app/pages/Home.jsx 6ms
app/pages/Loading.jsx 6ms
server/index.js 8ms
server/lib/client.js 11ms
server/lib/ssr.js 17ms
And basically every file except 
styles.js
had linting errors or didn’t look pretty enough!

Ignoring files for linting and formatting

There is one small issue which is specific to this project - 
app/imported.js
is a generated file, and should be ignored by the linter.
Although is has 
eslint-disabled
at the top of the file, prettier does not know to enforce linting rules. No worries, let’s undo changes to that file, and then create a 
.prettierignore
file and an 
.eslintignore
file to explicitly ignore it from being formatted on future runs.
git checkout -- ./app/imported.js
Will undo changes to that file.
And now create 
.prettierignore
and 
.eslintignore
with the following lines:
app/imported.js
dist
coverage
node_modules
Now when running 
npm run format
the file 
app/imported.js
remains unchanged. Not addressing this could be problematic due to the fact the file is generated.
Finally, I’ve mentioned committing should also 
run npm run format
as a
pre-commit
hook. Let’s try it out.
➜  git commit -m 'feat: prettier-standard'
husky > pre-commit (node v11.6.0)
  ↓ Stashing changes... [skipped]
    → No partially staged files found...
  ✔ Running linters...
Here’s the commit on Github.

Unit Testing and Code Coverage

As part of productionizing our application, we really should make sure our code is well-tested. Ideally, you should do this along the way, but I’m a bad person and have neglected it in this project thus far.
Let’s address that.

Installing and Configuring Jest

First, let’s install Jest for writing our unit tests.
npm i --save-dev jest babel-jest
Next, let’s add a jest config file so we configure jest to know where to find our files and be able to use pretty paths.
Add the following 
jest.json
file:
{
  "roots": ["<rootDir>/__tests__/unit"],
  "modulePaths": [
    "<rootDir>",
    "/node_modules/"
  ],
  "moduleFileExtensions": [
    "js",
    "jsx"
  ],
  "transform": {
    "^.+\\.jsx?$": "babel-jest"
  },
  "transformIgnorePatterns": ["/node_modules/"],
  "coverageThreshold": {
    "global": {
      "branches": 10,
      "functions": 10,
      "lines": 10,
      "statements": 10
    }
  },
  "collectCoverage": true,
  "collectCoverageFrom" : [
    "**/*.{js,jsx}"
  ]
}
Alright, let’s unpack that. First, we set 
roots
to 
<rootDir>/__tests__/unit
. I like putting staging tests in 
__tests__/staging
so setting the root to 
__tests__/unit
will allow me to do that later on.
Next, we set 
modulePaths
to the root directory, and 
node_modules
. This way in our tests instead of using relative paths like 
../../
we can just import 
app/*
or 
server/*
.
The next two keys are telling jest to use babel to load our files so things like 
import
will work without issues.
And finally, the last three sections define coverage settings — the minimum thresholds, all at 10%, and where to collect coverage from. In this article I just aim to get the pieces configured. In the next one I’ll increase the coverage threshold to 100% and walk through that process of getting there.
And to run, we can define a 
test
script in our 
package.json
's scripts section. Because we are using babel-jest we will need to provide some babel settings as well, so we can set 
BABEL_ENV
to 
test
, and we will address that in the next section.
"scripts": {
  // ...
  "test": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=test jest --config jest.json",
  "test:watch": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=test jest --config jest.json --watch"
}

Configuring Jest with Babel

First in order for the tests to work, we are going to need configure some babel settings. Add the following section in the env key of your .babelrc file:
{
  "env": {
    "test": {
      "presets":[
        ["@babel/preset-env"],
        ["@babel/preset-react"],
      ],
      "plugins": [
        ["@babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import"]
      ]
    },
    // ...
  }
}
And let’s install the plugins and presets that we’ve referenced:
npm i --save-dev @babel/core @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-react @babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import babel-jest
We have 0% coverage currently, let’s add one test for the app, and one test for the server which should put us above our low threshold of 10%.

Testing the client side app with Enzyme

First, let’s test a file in app. We will want to shallow-render our components in app to test them. To do so, we will use 
enzyme
.
npm i --save-dev enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16
Enzyme has a setup step that we must add before we can use it in our tests. In our
 jest.json
file, add a new key:
{
//other settings
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "<rootDir>/__tests__/setup.js"
}
And the setup file at 
__tests__/unit/setup.js
:
import { configure } from 'enzyme';
import Adapter from 'enzyme-adapter-react-16';
configure({ adapter: new Adapter() });
Now with Enzyme configured we can create 
__tests__/unit/app/pages/Home.jsx
:
Seems how our component is just a single function, that’s all we need to reach 100% coverage for this file.

Server side tests

import React from 'react'
import { shallow } from 'enzyme'
import Home from 'app/pages/Home.jsx'

describe('app/pages/Home.jsx', () => {
  it('renders style component', () => {
    expect(Home).toBeDefined()
    const tree = shallow(<Home />)
    expect(tree.find('Page')).toBeDefined()
    expect(tree.find('Helmet').find('title').text()).toEqual('Home Page')
    expect(tree.find('div').text()).toEqual('Follow me at @patrickleet')
    expect(tree.find('div').find('a').text()).toEqual('@patrickleet')
  })
})
I want to test 
server/index.js
but before I do, there are a couple of refactors that will make our lives a little bit easier.
Unit tests are meant to test a single unit. That means even though our app is using express, we are not testing express as part of this unit test. We are testing that our server is configured with the appropriate routes, middleware, and that listen is called to start the server. Unit Tests for express belong in the express project.
In order to only test the single unit we care about, we can use mocking to create lightweight interfaces that we can track using jest.mock. If we extract the server instantiation out of index into it’s own file, we will be able to more easily mock the server.
Create the file 
server/lib/server.js
with the following contents:
import express from 'express'

export const server = express()

export const serveStatic = express.static
And update server/index.js like so:
import path from 'path'
import log from 'llog'
import { server, serveStatic } from './lib/server'
import ssr from './lib/ssr'

// Expose the public directory as /dist and point to the browser version
server.use(
  '/dist/client',
  serveStatic(path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'dist', 'client'))
)
// Anything unresolved is serving the application and let
// react-router do the routing!
server.get('/*', ssr)
// Check for PORT environment variable, otherwise fallback on Parcel default port
const port = process.env.PORT || 1234
server.listen(port, () => {
  log.info(`Listening on port ${port}...`)
})
Now in our test we can simply mock 
server/lib/server.js
instead of a more complex mock of express.
Let’s create the test at 
__tests__/unit/server/index.js
:
import 'server/index'
jest.mock('llog')
jest.mock('server/lib/server', () => ({
  server: {
    use: jest.fn(),
    get: jest.fn(),
    listen: jest.fn()
  },
  serveStatic: jest.fn(() => "static/path")
}))
jest.mock('server/lib/ssr')
describe('server/index.js', () => {
  it('main', () => {
    const { server, serveStatic } = require('server/lib/server')
    expect(server.use).toBeCalledWith('/dist/client', "static/path")
   expect(serveStatic).toBeCalledWith(`${process.cwd()}/dist/client`)
    expect(server.get).toBeCalledWith('/*', expect.any(Function))
    expect(server.listen).toBeCalledWith(1234, expect.any(Function))
  })
})
If we run the coverage now, we will notice that the coverage for 
server/index.js
is not 100%. We have an anonymous function passed to listen which is difficult to get at. This calls for some minor refactoring.
Refactor the listen call to extract the anonymous function.
export const onListen = port => () => {
  log.info(`Listening on port ${port}...`)
}
server.listen(port, onListen(port))
Now we can easily test 
onListen
.
Let’s add another test to our 
server/index.js
suite to account for it.
import { onListen } from 'server/index'
// ...
describe('server/index.js', () => {
  // ...
  it('onListen', () => {
    const log = require('llog')
    onListen(4000)()
    expect(log.info).toBeCalledWith('Listening on port 4000...')
  })
})
And with that, we have 100% coverage for 
server/index.js
as well as 
app/pages/Home.jsx
.
With our two tests we’ve managed to increase our coverage from 0% to 35–60% depending on the metric:
Current Coverage
Add testing to pre-commit hooks
Lastly, we want to only make sure that tests as a pre-commit hook as well to prevent broken tests from making it into the code, and later on, any untested code.
In 
package.json
change 
pre-commit
to:
"pre-commit": "lint-staged && npm run test"
Now when someone tries to commit to the project it will enforce the coverage standards defined in your Jest config as well as making sure all the tests pass!

Conclusion

When it comes time to get your application production ready, it is imperative to enforce quality standards in an automated way. In this article I showed you how to set up and configure tools for linting and formatting your code, as well as how to configure your project for testing using enzyme and jest with enforced code coverage.
In the next part we will increase coverage to 100% before continuing on with creating a production ready Dockerfile.
As always, if you’ve found this helpful, please click and hold the clap button for up to 50 claps, follow me, and share with others!
Best,
Patrick Lee Scott
Check out the other articles in this series! This was part 3.

Tags

#javascript#unit-testing#code-coverage#nodejs#code-quality-nodejs#code-quality#standardjs#programming
