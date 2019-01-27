Enforcing Code Quality for Node.js

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
npm i --save-dev prettier-standard@9.1.1 husky lint-staged
{
//...
"scripts": {
// ...
"format": "prettier-standard 'app/**/*.js' 'app/**/*.jsx' 'server/**/*.js'"
},
"lint-staged": {
"linters": {
"**/*.js": [
"prettier-standard",
"git add"
],
"**/*.jsx": [
"prettier-standard",
"git add"
]
}
},
// ...
}
to format your code and check for linting errors. Also, any time you try to commit, husky’s
npm run format
hook will be called, which will make sure any staged files (
pre-commit
stages files) are properly linted before allowing them to be commited.
git add
➜ npm run format
> stream-all-the-things@1.0.0 format /Users/patrick.scottgroup1001.com/dev/patrickleet/open-source-metarepo/stream-all-the-things
> prettier-standard 'app/**/*.js' 'app/**/*.jsx' 'server/**/*.js'
app/client.js 52ms
app/imported.js 11ms
app/styles.js 7ms
app/App.jsx 11ms
app/components/Header.jsx 76ms
app/components/Page.jsx 7ms
app/pages/About.jsx 6ms
app/pages/Error.jsx 5ms
app/pages/Home.jsx 6ms
app/pages/Loading.jsx 6ms
server/index.js 8ms
server/lib/client.js 11ms
server/lib/ssr.js 17ms
had linting errors or didn’t look pretty enough!
styles.js
is a generated file, and should be ignored by the linter.
app/imported.js
at the top of the file, prettier does not know to enforce linting rules. No worries, let’s undo changes to that file, and then create a
eslint-disabled
file and an
.prettierignore
file to explicitly ignore it from being formatted on future runs.
.eslintignore
git checkout -- ./app/imported.js
and
.prettierignore
with the following lines:
.eslintignore
app/imported.js
dist
coverage
node_modules
the file
npm run format
remains unchanged. Not addressing this could be problematic due to the fact the file is generated.
app/imported.js
as a
run npm run format
hook. Let’s try it out.
pre-commit
➜ git commit -m 'feat: prettier-standard'
husky > pre-commit (node v11.6.0)
↓ Stashing changes... [skipped]
→ No partially staged files found...
✔ Running linters...
npm i --save-dev jest babel-jest
file:
jest.json
{
"roots": ["<rootDir>/__tests__/unit"],
"modulePaths": [
"<rootDir>",
"/node_modules/"
],
"moduleFileExtensions": [
"js",
"jsx"
],
"transform": {
"^.+\\.jsx?$": "babel-jest"
},
"transformIgnorePatterns": ["/node_modules/"],
"coverageThreshold": {
"global": {
"branches": 10,
"functions": 10,
"lines": 10,
"statements": 10
}
},
"collectCoverage": true,
"collectCoverageFrom" : [
"**/*.{js,jsx}"
]
}
to
roots
. I like putting staging tests in
<rootDir>/__tests__/unit
so setting the root to
__tests__/staging
will allow me to do that later on.
__tests__/unit
to the root directory, and
modulePaths
. This way in our tests instead of using relative paths like
node_modules
we can just import
../../
or
app/*
.
server/*
will work without issues.
import
script in our
test
's scripts section. Because we are using babel-jest we will need to provide some babel settings as well, so we can set
package.json
to
BABEL_ENV
, and we will address that in the next section.
test
"scripts": {
// ...
"test": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=test jest --config jest.json",
"test:watch": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=test jest --config jest.json --watch"
}
{
"env": {
"test": {
"presets":[
["@babel/preset-env"],
["@babel/preset-react"],
],
"plugins": [
["@babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import"]
]
},
// ...
}
}
npm i --save-dev @babel/core @babel/preset-env @babel/preset-react @babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import babel-jest
.
enzyme
npm i --save-dev enzyme enzyme-adapter-react-16
file, add a new key:
jest.json
{
//other settings
"setupTestFrameworkScriptFile": "<rootDir>/__tests__/setup.js"
}
:
__tests__/unit/setup.js
import { configure } from 'enzyme';
import Adapter from 'enzyme-adapter-react-16';
configure({ adapter: new Adapter() });
:
__tests__/unit/app/pages/Home.jsx
import React from 'react'
import { shallow } from 'enzyme'
import Home from 'app/pages/Home.jsx'
describe('app/pages/Home.jsx', () => {
it('renders style component', () => {
expect(Home).toBeDefined()
const tree = shallow(<Home />)
expect(tree.find('Page')).toBeDefined()
expect(tree.find('Helmet').find('title').text()).toEqual('Home Page')
expect(tree.find('div').text()).toEqual('Follow me at @patrickleet')
expect(tree.find('div').find('a').text()).toEqual('@patrickleet')
})
})
but before I do, there are a couple of refactors that will make our lives a little bit easier.
server/index.js
with the following contents:
server/lib/server.js
import express from 'express'
export const server = express()
export const serveStatic = express.static
import path from 'path'
import log from 'llog'
import { server, serveStatic } from './lib/server'
import ssr from './lib/ssr'
// Expose the public directory as /dist and point to the browser version
server.use(
'/dist/client',
serveStatic(path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'dist', 'client'))
)
// Anything unresolved is serving the application and let
// react-router do the routing!
server.get('/*', ssr)
// Check for PORT environment variable, otherwise fallback on Parcel default port
const port = process.env.PORT || 1234
server.listen(port, () => {
log.info(`Listening on port ${port}...`)
})
instead of a more complex mock of express.
server/lib/server.js
:
__tests__/unit/server/index.js
import 'server/index'
jest.mock('llog')
jest.mock('server/lib/server', () => ({
server: {
use: jest.fn(),
get: jest.fn(),
listen: jest.fn()
},
serveStatic: jest.fn(() => "static/path")
}))
jest.mock('server/lib/ssr')
describe('server/index.js', () => {
it('main', () => {
const { server, serveStatic } = require('server/lib/server')
expect(server.use).toBeCalledWith('/dist/client', "static/path")
expect(serveStatic).toBeCalledWith(`${process.cwd()}/dist/client`)
expect(server.get).toBeCalledWith('/*', expect.any(Function))
expect(server.listen).toBeCalledWith(1234, expect.any(Function))
})
})
is not 100%. We have an anonymous function passed to listen which is difficult to get at. This calls for some minor refactoring.
server/index.js
export const onListen = port => () => {
log.info(`Listening on port ${port}...`)
}
server.listen(port, onListen(port))
.
onListen
suite to account for it.
server/index.js
import { onListen } from 'server/index'
// ...
describe('server/index.js', () => {
// ...
it('onListen', () => {
const log = require('llog')
onListen(4000)()
expect(log.info).toBeCalledWith('Listening on port 4000...')
})
})
as well as
server/index.js
.
app/pages/Home.jsx
change
package.json
to:
pre-commit
"pre-commit": "lint-staged && npm run test"