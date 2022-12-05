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How to Get a Reverse Shell on macOS Using A Flipper Zero as a BadUSB

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byScott Eggimann@wicked-racing

Technical Writer documenting Sim Racing and Cybersecurity.

December 5th, 2022
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Scott Eggimann@wicked-racing

Technical Writer documenting Sim Racing and Cybersecurity.

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cybersecurity#cybersecurity#infosec#badusb#flipper-zero#ethical-hacking#hacking#hackernoon-top-story#pentesting

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