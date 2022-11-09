How to Fix the "Detached HEAD" State in Git

Too Long; Didn't Read

A common source of confusion when using Git is not knowing what it all means. Git commits are immutable, meaning you can create new ones, but what’s already inside will never be changed. The only way of making changes to the repository is by creating new commits. Git doesn’t have a branch to update when you create a new commit, so all the commits you a create there are **stored** but are dangling. At some point, the garbage collector will remove them permanently from the repository.