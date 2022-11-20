Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XXVI]by@mcsee

    How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XXVI]

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved. Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. Therefore, they are not required to be fixed per se… (You should look into it, though.) The smell of code smells is a classic, but it's not necessary to fix it per sepective. For example, code smells include: "Stinky-parts-of-your-code-part-ii-o96s3wl4"

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XXVI]
    #refactoring#debugging#clean-code
    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture

    @mcsee

    Maximiliano Contieri

    About @mcsee
    LEARN MORE ABOUT @MCSEE'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

    Credibility

    react to story with heart


    Code smells Are a Classic.

    It smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved.


    Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. Therefore, they are not required to be fixed per se… (You should look into it, though.)

    Previous Code Smells

    Let's continue...

    Code Smell 126 - Fake Null Object

    image

    Null Objects are great alternatives to The Billion Dollar Mistake. Sometimes we don't need them

    TL;DR: Don't abuse patterns. Even NullObject.

    .Problems

    • Empty Classes
    • Namespace Polluting
    • Duplicated Behavior

    Solutions

    1. Create Null Objects instantiating real-object classes.

    Context

    Null Object pattern is an excellent alternative to Nulls and IFs (Both are code smells).

    The structure of the pattern tells us to create a hierarchy.

    This is not necessary; we need natural objects to be polymorphic to null objects.

    Inheritance is not a proper way to achieve polymorphism.

    A simple solution is to create a real object behaving like a null one.

    For example: '0' is the numbers' null object.

    “(or "") is String's null object

    An empty collection is the collection's null object.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    abstract class Address {
	public abstract String getCity();
	public abstract String getState();
	public abstract String getZipCode();
}

// Using inheritance for null objects is a mistake
// We should use interfaces (when available)
public class NullAddress extends Address {
	
	public NullAddress() { }
	
	public String getCity() {
		return Constants.EMPTY_STRING;
	}

	public String getState() {
		return Constants.EMPTY_STRING;
	}

	public String getZipCode() {
		return Constants.EMPTY_STRING;
	}

}

public class RealAddress extends Address {
	
	private String zipCode;
	private String city;
	private String state;

	public RealAddress(String city, String state, String zipCode) {
		this.city = city;
		this.state = state;
		this.zipCode = zipCode;
	}

	public String getZipCode() {
		return zipCode;
	}
	
	public String getCity() {
		return city;
	}

	public String getState() {
		return state;
	}

}

    Right

    // There are just "addresses"
public class Address {
	
	private String zipCode;
	private String city;
	private String state;

	public Address(String city, String state, String zipCode) {
    // Looks anemic :(
		this.city = city;
		this.state = state;
		this.zipCode = zipCode;
	}

	public String zipCode() {
		return zipCode;
	}
	
	public String city() {
		return city;
	}

	public String state() {
		return state;
	}

}

Address nullAddress = new Address(Constants.EMPTY_STRING, Constants.EMPTY_STRING, Constants.EMPTY_STRING);
// we have our null object
// we should NOT assign it to a singleton, static or global
// It behaves like a null object. That's enough
// No premature optimizations

    Detection

    • [x]Manual

    This is a semantic smell.

    Tags

    • Null

    Conclusion

    Creating Null Object classes is sometimes overdesign.

    We need to create a real object.

    This real object should never be a global, singleton, or static.

    Too many smells to avoid.

    Relations

    Code Smell 12 - Null

    Code Smell 32 - Singletons

    Code Smell 114 - Empty Class

    Code Smell 18 - Static Functions

    Code Smell 17 - Global Functions

    More Info

    Credits

    Photo by Juan Davila on Unsplash

    Thanks to Hernan Wilkinson for this idea on his course Diseño a la Gorra (in Spanish)

    All models are wrong but some models are useful

    George Box

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    Code Smell 127 - Mutable Constants

    image

    You declare something a constant. But you can mutate it.

    TL;DR: Use inmutable constants

    Problems

    • Mutability
    • The Least Surprise Principle violation
    • Coupling

    Solutions

    1. Enforce mutability
    2. Avoid constants. They are hard to mock in tests.

    Context

    We learned to declare constants in our first course on computer programming.

    As always, it is not important if something is constant.

    It is important if it does not mutate.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    const DISCOUNT_PLATINUM = 0.1;
const DISCOUNT_GOLD = 0.05;
const DISCOUNT_SILVER = 0.02;

// Since variables are constants we cannot reassign them
const DISCOUNT_PLATINUM = 0.05; // Error

// We can group them
const ALL_CONSTANTS = {
  DISCOUNT: {
    PLATINUM = 0.1;
    GOLD = 0.04;
    SILVER = 0.02;  
  },
};

const ALL_CONSTANTS = 3.14; // Error

ALL_CONSTANTS.DISCOUNT.PLATINUM = 0.08; // NOT AN ERROR. WTF!


const ALL_CONSTANTS = Object.freeze({
  DISCOUNT: 
    PLATINUM = 0.1;
    GOLD = 0.05;
    SILVER = 0.02; 
});

const ALL_CONSTANTS = 3.14; // Error

ALL_CONSTANTS.DISCOUNT.PLATINUM = 0.12; // NOT AN ERROR. WTF!

    Right

    export const ALL_CONSTANTS = Object.freeze({
  DISCOUNT: Object.freeze({
    PLATINUM = 0.1;
    GOLD = 0.05;
    SILVER = 0.02;  
  }),
});

const ALL_CONSTANTS = 3.14; // Error

ALL_CONSTANTS.DISCOUNT.PLATINUM = 0.12; // ERROR

// Code works, but it is coupled and we cannot test it

Class TaxesProvider {
  applyPlatinum(product);
}

// Now we can couple to a interface (the protocol of taxes provider)
// Since class has no setters it is constant an immutable
// And we can replace it on tests

    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    We can perform mutation testing to find changed values.

    Tags

    • Constants

    Conclusion

    Mutability is essential.

    We need to enforce it with the right tools.

    Relations

    Code Smell 86 - Mutable Const Arrays

    Code Smell 107 - Variables Reuse

    Code Smell 02 - Constants and Magic Numbers

    More Info

    Credits

    This smell was inspired by This

    Photo by Sangharsh Lohakare on Unsplash

    You start digging in the code. The more you dig, the more stuff you turn up. Eventually you dig yourself into a hole you can’t get out of. To avoid digging your own grave, refactoring must be done systematically.

    Eric Gamma

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    Code Smell 128 - Non-English Coding

    image

    Using your local language is an excellent idea because domain naming is easier. Not

    TL;DR: Stick to English. Always.

    Problems

    • Polymorphism
    • Cultural gaps
    • Mixed Code
    • Syntactic Errors

    Solutions

    1. Write in English
    2. Rename Domain Concepts to English

    Context

    All programming languages are written in English.

    Unless for a few failed experiments during the '90s, all modern languages use English for their primitives and their frameworks.

    If you wanted to read or write in medieval Europe, you had to acquire a new language at the same time. Writing meant Latin.

    This is true for programming languages nowadays.

    I am not a Native English speaker.

    My code (tries to be) is in English.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    const elements = new Set();

elements.add(1);
elements.add(1);

echo elements.size() yields 1 
// This is the standard set

var moreElements = new MultiConjunto();
// We defined a multiset in Spanish
// because we are extending the domain

moreElements.agregar('hello');
moreElements.agregar('hello');
// 'agregar' is the Spanish word for 'add'

echo moreElements.size() yields 2 // Since it is a multiset

// elements and moreElements are NOT polymorphic
// I cannot exchange their implementation

    Right

    const elements = new Set();

elements.add(1);
elements.add(1);

echo elements.size() yields 1 
// This is the standard set

var moreElements = new MultiSet();
// We defined a multiset in English

moreElements.add('hello');
moreElements.add('hello');

echo moreElements.size() yields 2 // Since it is a multiset

// elements and moreElements are polymorphic
// I can exchange their implementation anytime

    Detection

    • [x]Automatic

    Most IDEs and linters have a thesaurus.

    We can search for foreign words.

    Tags

    • Readability

    Conclusion

    Don't mix Non-English domain words with English primitives.

    Even when Mapping your real-world entities, use plain English.

    More Info

    Credits

    Photo by Anna Vander Stel on Unsplash

    A programming language is a tool that has a profound influence on our thinking habits.

    Edsger Dijkstra

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    Code Smell 129 - Structural Optimizations

    image

    We love to improve time and space complexity by guessing not real scenarios

    TL;DR: Don't optimize anything until you have a real use scenario benchmark.

    Problems

    Solutions

    1. Cover your scenarios with tests.
    2. Write readable (and possibly non-performant) code.
    3. Do a real benchmark with real user data. (No, iterating your code 100,000 times might not be a real use case).
    4. If you have conclusive data, you need to improve benchmark found bottlenecks using the Pareto principle.
    5. Attack the worst 20% of problems causing 80% bad performance.

    Context

    In university and in online courses, we learn algorithms, data structures, and computational complexity before good design rules.

    We tend to overestimate the (possible) performance problems and underestimate code readability and software lifetime.

    Premature optimization often has no evidence of solving real problems.

    We need to surgically improve our code when the facts tell us we have a real issue.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    for (k = 0; k < 3 * 3; ++k) {
     i = Math.floor(k / 3);
     j = k % 3;
     console.log(i + ' ' +  j);
  }
 
// This cryptic piece of code iterates a
// two dimensional array
// We don't have proofs this will be useful
// In real contexts

    Right

    for (innerIterator = 0; innerIterator < 3; innerIterator++) {
  for (outerIterator = 0; outerIterator < 3; outerIterator++) {
   console.log(innerIterator + ' ' +  outerIterator);
  }
 }

// This is a readable double for-loop
// 3 is a small number
// No performance issues (by now)
// We will wait for real evidence

    Detection

    • [x]Manual

    This is a semantic smell.

    We might find the code harder to read.

    Tags

    • Premature Optimization

    Conclusion

    We need to stop optimizing for machines and start optimizing for human readers and code maintainers.

    We need to avoid programming languages designed for premature optimization and favor robust ones.

    Relations

    Code Smell 06 - Too Clever Programmer

    Code Smell 20 - Premature Optimization

    More Info

    Credits

    Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

    Optimism is an occupational hazard of programming: feedback is the treatment.

    Kent Beck

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    Code Smell 130 - AddressImpl

    image

    It is nice to see a class implementing Interfaces. It is nicer to understand what it does

    TL;DR: Name your classes after real-world concepts.

    Problems

    Solutions

    1. Find the correct name using the MAPPER

    Context

    Some languages bring idioms and common usages against good model naming.

    We should pick our names carefully.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    public interface Address extends ChangeAware, Serializable {

    /**
     * Gets the street name.
     *
     * @return the street name
     */
    String getStreet();
    // ...
}

// Wrong Name - There is no concept 'AddressImpl' in real world
public class AddressImpl implements Address {
    private String street;
    private String houseNumber;
    private City city;
    // ..
}

    Right

    // Simple
public class Address {
    private String street;
    private String houseNumber;
    private City city;
    // ..
}


// OR
// Both are real-world names
public class Address implements ContactLocation {
    private String street;
    private String houseNumber;
    private City city;
    // ..
}

    Detection

    • [x]Automatic

    Since this is a naming smell.

    We can search using regular expressions and rename these concepts.

    Tags

    • Naming

    Conclusion

    We should pick class names according to essential bijection and not follow accidental implementation.

    Do not call “I” to your interfaces.

    Relations

    Code Smell 65 - Variables Named after Types

    Code Smell 38 - Abstract Names

    More Info

    Credits

    Photo by Paula Hayes on Unsplash

    Encoded names are seldom pronounceable and are easy to miss-type.

    Robert C. Martin

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    And that’s all for now…


    The next article will explain five more code smells!

    Automatically Support Sites You Love in Real Time

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Art of Mastering Atomic Habits
    Published at Aug 21, 2022 by mcsee #atomic-habits-review
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Debug Streams and Collections
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by shai.almog #debugging
    Article Thumbnail
    The Difference Between Covariance and Contravariance in .NET C#
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by ahmedtarekhasan #dotnet
    Article Thumbnail
    Is it Enough to Define IMyInterface<T>? Do I Need IMyInterface as Well?
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by ahmedtarekhasan #dotnet
    Article Thumbnail
    The Three Most Important Metaverse Launch Features
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by barthillerich #metaverse
    Article Thumbnail
    Breakpoints: What They Are and Why They're So Powerful
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by shai.almog #software-development
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa