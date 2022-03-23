How to Find The Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XV]

I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
Infinite code smells!
We see several symptoms and situations that make us doubt the quality of our development.
Let's look at some possible solutions.
Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not rigid rules.
Let's continue...
TL;DR Don't trust numbers on immature languages like JavaScript.
console.log(0.2 + 0.1)
// 0.30000000000000004
//We are adding two decimal numbers
// 2/10 + 1/10
// Result should be 3/10 as we learnt at school
class Decimal {
constructor(numerator) {
this.numerator = numerator;
}
plus(anotherDecimal) {
return new Decimal(this.numerator + anotherDecimal.numerator);
}
toString() {
return "0." + this.numerator;
}}
console.log((new Decimal(2).plus(new Decimal(1))).toString());
// 0.3
//We can represent the numbers with a Decimal class (storing only the numerator)
//or with a generic Fraction class (storing both the numerator and denominator)
Since this is a language feature, it is difficult to detect. We can ask our linters to prevent us from manipulating numbers this way.
My first programming language was Commodore 64's basic back in 1985.
I was very surprised to discover that 1+1+1 was not always 3. Then they introduced integer types.
JavaScript is 30 years younger, and it has the same immaturity problems.
Here is the technical (and accidental) explanation:
https://blog.pankajtanwar.in/do-you-know-01-02-03-in-javascript-here-is-why
Please, don't argue telling this is fine and expected since this is the binary representation.
These numbers are decimals, we should represent them as decimals. If you think representing them as floats is a great performance improvement, you are wrong. Premature optimization is the root of all evil.
Floating Point Standard - 83 pages
The purpose of computing is insight, not numbers -Richard Hamming
APIs, Return codes, C Programming Language, We've all been there.
TL;DR: Don't return codes to yourself. Raise Exceptions.
function createSomething(arguments) {
//Magic Creation
success = false; //we failed
//We failed to create
if (!success) {
return {
object: null,
errorCode: 403,
errorDescription: 'We didnt have permddtttttttttission to create...'
};
}
return {
object: createdObject,
errorCode: 400,
errorDescription: ''
};
}
var myObject = createSomething('argument');
if (myObject.errorCode != 400) {
console.log(myObject.errorCode + ' ' + myObject.errorDescription)
}
//but myObject does not hold My Object but an implementative
//and accidental array
//from now on me need to remember this
function createSomething(arguments) {
//Magic Creation
success = false; //we failed
//We failed to create
if (!success) {
throw new Error('We didnt have permission to create...');
}
return createdObject;
}
try {
var myObject = createSomething('argument');
//no IFS, just happy path
} catch (exception) {
//deal with it!
console.log(exception.message);
}
// myObject holds my expected object
We can teach our linters to find patterns of integer and strings returns coupled with ifs and return checking.
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-get-rid-of-annoying-ifs-forever-zuh3zlo
http://nicolecarpenter.github.io/2016/03/15/clean-code-chapter-7-error-handling.html
Error handling is important, but if it obscures logic, it’s wrong - Robert Martin
Exceptions are handy Gotos and flags. Let's abuse them.
TL;DR: Do not use exceptions for flow control.
try {
for (int i = 0;; i++)
array[i]++;
} catch (ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException e) {}
//Endless loop without end condition
for (int index = 0; index < array.length; index++)
array[index]++;
//index < array.length breaks execution
This is a semantic smell. Unless we use machine learning linters it will be very difficult to find the mistakes.
Exceptions are handy, and we should definitively use them instead of returning codes.
The boundary between correct usage and wrong usage is blur like so many design principles.
When debugging, novices insert corrective code; experts remove defective code - Richard Pattis
Breaking the code to favor readability asks for refactor.
TL;DR Don't add empty lines to your methods. Extract them!
<?
function translateFile() {
$this->buildFilename();
$this->readFile();
$this->assertFileContentsAreOk();
//A lot of lines more
//Empty space to pause definition
$this->translateHiperLinks();
$this->translateMetadata();
$this->translatePlainText();
//Yet Another empty space
$this->generateStats();
$this->saveFileContents();
//A lot of more lines
}
<?
function translateFile() {
$this->readFileToMemoy();
$this->translateContents();
$this->saveFileContents();
}
This is a policy smell. Every linter can detect blank lines and warn us.
Empty lines are harmless, but show us an opportunity to break the code into small steps.
If you break your code with comments, it is also a code smell asking for a refactor.
It’s OK to figure out murder mysteries, but you shouldn’t need to figure out code. You should be able to read it - Steve McConnell
Comments are often a code smell. Inserting them inside a method calls for an urgent refactor.
TL;DR Don't add comments inside your methods. Extract them and leave declarative comments just for not obvious design decisions.
function recoverFromGrief() {
// Denial stage
absorbTheBadNews();
setNumbAsProtectiveState();
startToRiseEmotions();
feelSorrow();
// Anger stage
maskRealEffects();
directAngerToOtherPeople();
blameOthers();
getIrrational();
// bargaining stage
feelVulnerable();
regret();
askWhyToMyself();
dreamOfAlternativeWhatIfScenarios();
postoponeSadness();
// depression stage
stayQuiet();
getOverwhelmed();
beConfused();
// acceptance stage
acceptWhatHappened();
lookToTheFuture();
reconstructAndWalktrough();
}
function recoverFromGrief() {
denialStage();
angerStage();
bargainingStage();
depressionStage();
acceptanceStage();
}
function denialStage() {
absorbTheBadNews();
setNumbAsProtectiveState();
startToRiseEmotions();
feelSorrow();
}
function angerStage() {
maskRealEffects();
directAngerToOtherPeople();
blameOthers();
getIrrational();
}
function bargainingStage() {
feelVulnerable();
regret();
askWhyToMyself();
dreamOfAlternativeWhatIfScenarios();
postoponeSadness();
}
function depressionStage() {
stayQuiet();
getOverwhelmed();
beConfused();
}
function acceptanceStage() {
acceptWhatHappened();
lookToTheFuture();
reconstructAndWalktrough();
}
This is a policy smell. Every linter can detect comments not in the first line and warn us.
Comments are a code smell. If you need to document a design decision, you should do it before the actual method code.
Code Smell 03 - Functions Are Too Long
Code Smell 05 - Comment Abusers
Don't get suckered in by the comments, they can be terribly misleading: Debug only the code - Dave Storer
And that’s all for now…
The next article will explain 5 more code smells!