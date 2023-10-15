How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XLV]

Your code smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved.



Code Smell 221 - Missing Break in Switch

You abuse cases in switches and make subtle mistakes

TL;DR: Cases are GOTOs, but you might be missing them





Problems

Hidden defects

Readability





Solutions

Add the missing break Convert the switch into a polymorphic hierarchy Remove the default switch





Context

In a switch statement, when a match is found in a particular case, the code execution will start from that case and continue executing all subsequent cases until a break statement is encountered or the switch block ends.

This behavior is called "fall-through."

Forgetting a break clause will continue with the following case.

This is similar to a very serious vulnerability that implied an urgent release.





Sample Code

Wrong

switch (number) { case 1: printf("Number is 1.

"); break; case 2: printf("Number is 2.

"); // Missing break case 3: // Case 2 will continue here printf("Number is 3.

"); break; default: printf("Number is not 1, 2, or 3.

"); } // If the number is 2 this will output numbers 2 and 3





Right

switch (number) { case 1: printf("Number is 1.

"); break; case 2: printf("Number is 2.

"); break; // Added 'break' to prevent fall-through case 3: printf("Number is 3.

"); break; default: printf("Number is not 1, 2, or 3.

"); } // This is correct even though switches AND defaults // Are other code smells





Detection

[x] Automatic

Many linters and also ChatGPT detect this smell.





Tags

IFs





Conclusion

Using switches and causes is problematic, your need to use higher-level sentences.





Relations

Code Smell 110 - Switches With Defaults

Code Smell 36 - Switch/case/elseif/else/if statements

Code Smell 100 - GoTo





More Info

Sonar Source

Common Weakness Enumeration

How to Get Rid of Annoying IFs Forever

Apple's Security Defect





Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.





Credits: Photo by Nikola Johnny Mirkovic on Unsplash

I am not terribly dogmatical about the goto statement. I have the uncomfortable feeling that others are making a religion out of it, as if the conceptual problems of programming could be solved by a single trick, by a simple form of coding discipline!

- Edsger Dijkstra





Code Smell 222 - Comma Operator

Don't abuse this fancy operator

TL;DR: Use comma operator just for loops





Problems

Readability

Hidden Defects





Solutions

Avoid operator usage Prefer foreach operator Break the sentences





Context

In JavaScript, the comma operator allows you to evaluate multiple expressions sequentially and return the value of the last expression.

It's denoted by a comma and separates multiple expressions within a larger expression.

Each expression is evaluated in order from left to right, and the final value of the entire comma-separated expression is the value of the last expression.





Sample Code

Wrong

const gravitationalConstant = 6.67430e-11; const massBlackHole1 = 1.5e31; // Mass of the first black hole in kg const massBlackHole2 = 2.2e32; // Mass of the second black hole in kg const distanceBlackHoles = 5.7e20; // Distance between black holes in meters var force = (distanceSquared = distanceBlackHoles * distanceBlackHoles, (gravitationalConstant * massBlackHole1 * massBlackHole2) / distanceSquared); // Two operations in a single statement with comma operator

Right

function calculateGravitationalForce(mass1, mass2, distance) { const gravitationalConstant = 6.67430e-11; return (gravitationalConstant * mass1 * mass2) / (distance * distance); } const massBlackHole1 = 1.5e31; // Mass of the first black hole in kg const massBlackHole2 = 2.2e32; // Mass of the second black hole in kg const distanceBlackHoles = 5.7e20; // Distance between black holes in meters const force = calculateGravitationalForce( massBlackHole1, massBlackHole2, distanceBlackHoles ); // Notice force is calculated with a separate function





Detection

[x] Automatic

Many linters can detect this problem.





Exceptions

For loops are a valid exception dough they might lead you to another code smell





Tags

Readability





Conclusion

This valid operator was designed to shorten for loops but is now sometimes abused.





Credits Photo by Stephen Hickman on Unsplash

My computer's so fast it finishes an infinite loop in 5 minutes.

- Chisel Wright





Code Smell 223 - Racial Naming

Software evolves, and so does culture.

TL;DR: Avoid old terms like whitelists, blacklists, master, etc.





Problems

Racial Connotations

Exclusionary Language

Diverse Perspectives





Solutions

Use alternative terminology





Context

Language evolves, and technical terms should follow it.

You can change racial names with alternative terminology:





Allowlist: Replace "whitelist" with "allowlist." This term maintains the intended meaning without racial connotations.

Denylist: Substitute "blacklist" with "denylist." This term conveys the same concept without perpetuating negative racial associations.

Permit List and Block List: Another option is to use "permit list" in place of "whitelist" and "block list" instead of "blacklist."

Main branches: You can replace "master" with "main".

Master/Slave: You can replace them with Primary/Replica/Mirror etc.





Sample Code

Wrong

val whitelist = listOf("Barbie", "Ken") val blacklist = listOf("Midge") val gitCommand = "git pull origin master" val process = Runtime.getRuntime().exec(gitCommand)

Right

val allowlist = listOf("Barbie", "Ken") val denylist = listOf("Midge") val gitCommand = "git pull origin main" val process = Runtime.getRuntime().exec(gitCommand)





Detection

[x] Semi-Automatic

You can set up a denylist (not a blacklist) of terms you need to double-check for accuracy.





Exceptions

References to old manuals





Tags

Naming





Conclusion

Just as we refactor code to enhance its quality, we should also refactor our language and terminology to promote inclusivity and diversity.





By eliminating racially insensitive terms like "whitelist" and "blacklist" in favor of more inclusive alternatives, we contribute to a more equitable and welcoming tech industry. Let's embrace change and create a coding environment where everyone feels valued, regardless of their background or ethnicity.





Relations

Code Smell 105 - Comedian Methods





More Info

Prevalence of racist language in discussions of predatory publishing

Wikipedia

Rename master to main





Credits: Photo by Aarón Blanco Tejedor on Unsplash

An ultimate joint challenge for the biological and the computational sciences is the understanding of the mechanisms of the human brain, and its relationship with the human mind.

- Tony Hoare





Code Smell 224 - Deodorant Comments

You use nice words to excuse bad code

TL;DR: Don't excuse bad code. Write a clean one!





Problems

Readability





Solutions

Rewrite the code and delete the comment





Context

The term comes from Martin Fowler's book "Refactoring: Improving the Design of Existing Code"





Sample Code

Wrong

# This is a function that adds two numbers def s(a, b): # Now you are going to add a and b res = a + b # And return the result return res

Right

def sum(adder, anotherAdder): return adder + anotherAdder





If you ask ChatGPT to improve this version it will actually worsen it:

def calculate_sum(number1, number2): # Calculate the sum of two numbers result = number1 + number2 return result # In this improved version: # # The function name calculate_sum is more descriptive than sum, # making it clear that this function calculates the sum of two numbers. # (Wrong) it is more imperative and mistakes the 'what' with the 'how' # # The parameter names number1 and number2 are more meaningful # than adder and anotherAdder, helping to indicate the purpose of each parameter. # (wrong) They indicate type instead of role # # The comment # Calculate the sum of two numbers provides a clear # and concise explanation of what the function does, # making it easier for someone reading the code to understand its purpose. # (wrong) in fact, it is an example of deodorant and useless comment

Detection

[x] Semi-Automatic

Most comments are code smells.

You can remove deodorant comments and improve the code.





Exceptions

Comments should only be used to describe important design decisions.





Tags

Comments





Conclusion

Remove any meaningless comment you find in your code.





Relations

Code Smell 151 - Commented Code

Code Smell 183 - Obsolete Comments

Code Smell 146 - Getter Comments

Code Smell 05 - Comment Abusers

Refactoring 011 - Replace Comments with Tests





More Info

Clean Code In C#





Credits: Photo by Ana Essentiels on Unsplash

The reason we mention comments here is that comments often are used as a deodorant. It's surprising how often you look at thickly commented code and notice that the comments are there because the code is bad.

- Martin Fowler





Code Smell 225 - Pass by Reference

Pass by copy, pass by reference. which is better?

TL;DR: Beware of passing arguments by reference





Problems

Unexpected Results

Side Effects

Readability

Broken Encapsulation





Solutions

Pass arguments by copying even large objects. Don't make premature optimizations. Declare variables as constants Refactor the code Make objects immutable to avoid accidental changes

5 Use Pure Functions





Context

A call-by-reference language like C# or PHP makes it more difficult for a programmer to track the effects of a function call and may introduce subtle bugs. This is a very old technique present in low-level languages to favor performance and avoid the cost of copying large structures.





Some languages like Go use pass-by-value semantics. When you pass arguments to a function, copies are made. However, when you pass a pointer to an object, you can modify the original object within the function. This is another code smell. On the contrary, functional languages forbid this mechanism completely.





Sample Code

Wrong

using System; namespace Example { class Betelgeuse { static void Main(string[] args) { double starSize = 100.0; Console.WriteLine("star size: {0}", starSize); // star size: 100 double supernovaSize = SimulateFinalSize(ref starSize); // Notice 'ref' modifier Console.WriteLine("supernova size: {0}", supernovaSize); // supernova size: 10000 Console.WriteLine("original star size after: {0}", starSize); // original star size after: 10000 // WRONG: It should not be affected } public static double SimulateFinalSize(ref double size) { // Notice 'ref' modifier // Oversimplification // You should use Sedov-Taylor solution size = size * 100; return size; } } }

Right

using System; namespace Example { class Betelgeuse { static void Main(string[] args) { const double starSize = 100.0; // The const modifier warns the compiler Console.WriteLine("star size: {0}", starSize); // star size: 100 double supernovaSize = SimulateFinalSize(starSize); // Notice 'ref' is omitted Console.WriteLine("supernova size: {0}", supernovaSize); // supernova size: 10000 Console.WriteLine("original star size after: {0}", starSize); // original star size after: 100 // It remains at the original value } public static double SimulateFinalSize(double size) { // Notice 'ref' is omitted // Oversimplification // You should use Sedov-Taylor solution size = size * 100; return size; } } }





Detection

[x] Semi-Automatic

You can use many linters to warn with arguments passed by reference

Tags

Readability

Conclusion

Passing objects by reference can lead to unexpected side effects if the function modifies the object in a way that wasn't anticipated by the caller.

You should use copy by value instead.

Relations

Code Smell 116 - Variables Declared With 'var'

Code Smell 176 - Changes in Essence

Code Smell 209 - Side Effects

More Info

Modifiyng Method Parameter

Wikipedia





Credits: Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash

Make it correct, make it clear, make it concise, make it fast. In that order.

Wes Dyer

