Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XLV]by@mcsee

    How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XLV]

    by Maximiliano ContieriOctober 15th, 2023
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this series of code smell articles, five common coding issues are highlighted in each installment. The covered code smells include "Missing Break in Switch," which emphasizes the importance of "break" statements in switch cases to avoid hidden defects and enhance code readability. "Comma Operator" cautions against its misuse in JavaScript, advocating for its use primarily within loops. "Racial Naming" addresses the need to replace terms with racial connotations, like "whitelist" and "blacklist," with more inclusive alternatives. "Deodorant Comments" stress the importance of writing clean, self-explanatory code instead of using comments to excuse poor code quality. Lastly, "Pass by Reference" warns against passing arguments by reference, as it can lead to unexpected results and side effects, suggesting the use of argument copying and constants to enhance code reliability. These articles aim to improve code quality and readability.
    featured image - How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XLV]
    mdjrny-v4 style a skunk with a calculator and a stinky tail Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture

    Your code smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved.


    Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. Therefore, they are not required to be fixed per se… (You should look into it, though.)



    Previous Code Smells

    You can find all the previous code smells (Part I - XLIV) here.


    Let's continue...


    Code Smell 221 - Missing Break in Switch

    You abuse cases in switches and make subtle mistakes

    TL;DR: Cases are GOTOs, but you might be missing them


    Problems


    Solutions

    1. Add the missing break
    2. Convert the switch into a polymorphic hierarchy
    3. Remove the default switch


    Context

    In a switch statement, when a match is found in a particular case, the code execution will start from that case and continue executing all subsequent cases until a break statement is encountered or the switch block ends.

    This behavior is called "fall-through."

    Forgetting a break clause will continue with the following case.

    This is similar to a very serious vulnerability that implied an urgent release.


    Sample Code

    Wrong

      switch (number) {
      case 1:
          printf("Number is 1.\n");
          break;
      case 2:
          printf("Number is 2.\n"); 
          // Missing break
      case 3:
          // Case 2 will continue here
          printf("Number is 3.\n"); 
          break;
      default:
          printf("Number is not 1, 2, or 3.\n");
  }

// If the number is 2 this will output numbers 2 and 3


    Right

      switch (number) {
      case 1:
          printf("Number is 1.\n");
          break;
      case 2:
          printf("Number is 2.\n"); 
          break; // Added 'break' to prevent fall-through
      case 3:
          printf("Number is 3.\n"); 
          break;
      default:
          printf("Number is not 1, 2, or 3.\n");
  }

// This is correct even though switches AND defaults
// Are other code smells


    Detection

    • [x]Automatic

    Many linters and also ChatGPT detect this smell.


    Tags

    • IFs


    Conclusion

    Using switches and causes is problematic, your need to use higher-level sentences.


    Relations

    Code Smell 110 - Switches With Defaults

    Code Smell 36 - Switch/case/elseif/else/if statements

    Code Smell 100 - GoTo


    More Info

    Sonar Source

    Common Weakness Enumeration

    How to Get Rid of Annoying IFs Forever

    Apple's Security Defect


    Disclaimer: Code Smells are my opinion.


    Credits: Photo by Nikola Johnny Mirkovic on Unsplash

    I am not terribly dogmatical about the goto statement. I have the uncomfortable feeling that others are making a religion out of it, as if the conceptual problems of programming could be solved by a single trick, by a simple form of coding discipline!

    - Edsger Dijkstra


    Code Smell 222 - Comma Operator

    Don't abuse this fancy operator

    TL;DR: Use comma operator just for loops


    Problems

    • Readability
    • Hidden Defects


    Solutions

    1. Avoid operator usage
    2. Prefer foreach operator
    3. Break the sentences


    Context

    In JavaScript, the comma operator allows you to evaluate multiple expressions sequentially and return the value of the last expression.

    It's denoted by a comma and separates multiple expressions within a larger expression.

    Each expression is evaluated in order from left to right, and the final value of the entire comma-separated expression is the value of the last expression.


    Sample Code

    Wrong

    const gravitationalConstant = 6.67430e-11;

const massBlackHole1 = 1.5e31;  // Mass of the first black hole in kg
const massBlackHole2 = 2.2e32;  // Mass of the second black hole in kg
const distanceBlackHoles = 5.7e20;  // Distance between black holes in meters

var force = (distanceSquared = distanceBlackHoles * distanceBlackHoles,
             (gravitationalConstant * massBlackHole1 * massBlackHole2) /
             distanceSquared);
// Two operations in a single statement with comma operator

    Right

    function calculateGravitationalForce(mass1, mass2, distance) {
  const gravitationalConstant = 6.67430e-11;
  return (gravitationalConstant * mass1 * mass2) / (distance * distance);  
}

const massBlackHole1 = 1.5e31;  // Mass of the first black hole in kg
const massBlackHole2 = 2.2e32;  // Mass of the second black hole in kg
const distanceBlackHoles = 5.7e20;  // Distance between black holes in meters

const force = calculateGravitationalForce(
  massBlackHole1,
  massBlackHole2,
  distanceBlackHoles
);
// Notice force is calculated with a separate function


    Detection

    • [x]Automatic

    Many linters can detect this problem.


    Exceptions


    Tags

    • Readability


    Conclusion

    This valid operator was designed to shorten for loops but is now sometimes abused.


    Relations Code Smell 53 - Explicit Iteration

    Credits Photo by Stephen Hickman on Unsplash

    My computer's so fast it finishes an infinite loop in 5 minutes.

    - Chisel Wright


    Code Smell 223 - Racial Naming

    Software evolves, and so does culture.

    TL;DR: Avoid old terms like whitelists, blacklists, master, etc.


    Problems

    • Racial Connotations
    • Exclusionary Language
    • Diverse Perspectives


    Solutions

    1. Use alternative terminology


    Context

    Language evolves, and technical terms should follow it.

    You can change racial names with alternative terminology:


    • Allowlist: Replace "whitelist" with "allowlist." This term maintains the intended meaning without racial connotations.
    • Denylist: Substitute "blacklist" with "denylist." This term conveys the same concept without perpetuating negative racial associations.
    • Permit List and Block List: Another option is to use "permit list" in place of "whitelist" and "block list" instead of "blacklist."
    • Main branches: You can replace "master" with "main".
    • Master/Slave: You can replace them with Primary/Replica/Mirror etc.


    Sample Code

    Wrong

    val whitelist = listOf("Barbie", "Ken")

val blacklist = listOf("Midge")

val gitCommand = "git pull origin master"

val process = Runtime.getRuntime().exec(gitCommand)

    Right

    val allowlist = listOf("Barbie", "Ken")

val denylist = listOf("Midge")

val gitCommand = "git pull origin main"

val process = Runtime.getRuntime().exec(gitCommand)


    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    You can set up a denylist (not a blacklist) of terms you need to double-check for accuracy.


    Exceptions

    • References to old manuals


    Tags

    • Naming


    Conclusion

    Just as we refactor code to enhance its quality, we should also refactor our language and terminology to promote inclusivity and diversity.


    By eliminating racially insensitive terms like "whitelist" and "blacklist" in favor of more inclusive alternatives, we contribute to a more equitable and welcoming tech industry. Let's embrace change and create a coding environment where everyone feels valued, regardless of their background or ethnicity.


    Relations

    Code Smell 105 - Comedian Methods


    More Info

    Prevalence of racist language in discussions of predatory publishing

    Wikipedia

    Rename master to main


    Credits: Photo by Aarón Blanco Tejedor on Unsplash

    An ultimate joint challenge for the biological and the computational sciences is the understanding of the mechanisms of the human brain, and its relationship with the human mind.

    - Tony Hoare


    Code Smell 224 - Deodorant Comments

    You use nice words to excuse bad code

    TL;DR: Don't excuse bad code. Write a clean one!


    Problems

    • Readability


    Solutions

    1. Rewrite the code and delete the comment


    Context

    The term comes from Martin Fowler's book "Refactoring: Improving the Design of Existing Code"


    Sample Code

    Wrong

    # This is a function that adds two numbers
def s(a, b):
    # Now you are going to add a and b
    res = a + b
    # And return the result
    return res

    Right

    def sum(adder, anotherAdder):
    
    return adder + anotherAdder


    If you ask ChatGPT to improve this version it will actually worsen it:

    def calculate_sum(number1, number2):
    # Calculate the sum of two numbers
    result = number1 + number2
    return result

# In this improved version:
#
# The function name calculate_sum is more descriptive than sum, 
# making it clear that this function calculates the sum of two numbers.
# (Wrong) it is more imperative and mistakes the 'what' with the 'how'
#
# The parameter names number1 and number2 are more meaningful 
# than adder and anotherAdder, helping to indicate the purpose of each parameter.
# (wrong) They indicate type instead of role
#
# The comment # Calculate the sum of two numbers provides a clear 
# and concise explanation of what the function does, 
# making it easier for someone reading the code to understand its purpose.    
# (wrong) in fact, it is an example of deodorant and useless comment

    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    Most comments are code smells.

    You can remove deodorant comments and improve the code.


    Exceptions

    • Comments should only be used to describe important design decisions.


    Tags

    • Comments


    Conclusion

    Remove any meaningless comment you find in your code.


    Relations

    Code Smell 151 - Commented Code

    Code Smell 183 - Obsolete Comments

    Code Smell 146 - Getter Comments

    Code Smell 05 - Comment Abusers

    Refactoring 011 - Replace Comments with Tests


    More Info

    Clean Code In C#


    Credits: Photo by Ana Essentiels on Unsplash

    The reason we mention comments here is that comments often are used as a deodorant. It's surprising how often you look at thickly commented code and notice that the comments are there because the code is bad.

    - Martin Fowler


    Code Smell 225 - Pass by Reference

    Pass by copy, pass by reference. which is better?

    TL;DR: Beware of passing arguments by reference


    Problems

    • Unexpected Results
    • Side Effects
    • Readability
    • Broken Encapsulation


    Solutions

    1. Pass arguments by copying even large objects. Don't make premature optimizations.
    2. Declare variables as constants
    3. Refactor the code
    4. Make objects immutable to avoid accidental changes

    5 Use Pure Functions


    Context

    A call-by-reference language like C# or PHP makes it more difficult for a programmer to track the effects of a function call and may introduce subtle bugs. This is a very old technique present in low-level languages to favor performance and avoid the cost of copying large structures.


    Some languages like Go use pass-by-value semantics. When you pass arguments to a function, copies are made. However, when you pass a pointer to an object, you can modify the original object within the function. This is another code smell. On the contrary, functional languages forbid this mechanism completely.


    Sample Code

    Wrong

    using System;
 
namespace Example
{
     class Betelgeuse
     {
         static void Main(string[] args)
         {
             double starSize = 100.0;
             Console.WriteLine("star size: {0}", starSize);
             // star size: 100
             double supernovaSize = SimulateFinalSize(ref starSize);
             // Notice 'ref' modifier
             Console.WriteLine("supernova size: {0}", supernovaSize); 
             // supernova size: 10000
             Console.WriteLine("original star size after: {0}", starSize);
             // original star size after: 10000
             // WRONG: It should not be affected
         }
         public static double SimulateFinalSize(ref double size)
         {
             // Notice 'ref' modifier
             // Oversimplification
             // You should use Sedov-Taylor solution
              size = size * 100;
              return size;
         }
     }
}

    Right

    using System;
 
namespace Example
{
     class Betelgeuse
     {
         static void Main(string[] args)
         {
             const double starSize = 100.0; 
             // The const modifier warns the compiler
             Console.WriteLine("star size: {0}", starSize);
             // star size: 100
             double supernovaSize = SimulateFinalSize(starSize);
             // Notice 'ref' is omitted
             Console.WriteLine("supernova size: {0}", supernovaSize);
             // supernova size: 10000
             Console.WriteLine("original star size after: {0}", starSize);
             // original star size after: 100
             // It remains at the original value
         }
         public static double SimulateFinalSize(double size)
         {
             // Notice 'ref' is omitted
             // Oversimplification
             // You should use Sedov-Taylor solution
              size = size * 100;
              return size;
         }
     }
}


    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    You can use many linters to warn with arguments passed by reference

    Tags

    • Readability

    Conclusion

    Passing objects by reference can lead to unexpected side effects if the function modifies the object in a way that wasn't anticipated by the caller.

    You should use copy by value instead.

    Relations

    Code Smell 116 - Variables Declared With 'var'

    Code Smell 176 - Changes in Essence

    Code Smell 209 - Side Effects

    More Info

    Modifiyng Method Parameter

    Wikipedia


    Credits: Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash

    Make it correct, make it clear, make it concise, make it fast. In that order.

    Wes Dyer

    Next week, 5 more smells

    Mongo DB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Maximiliano Contieri HackerNoon profile picture
    Maximiliano Contieri@mcsee
    I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
    Read my storiesShare your ideas with me!

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #clean-code #debugging #refactoring #pixel-face #code-quality #code-debugging-tips #missing-break-in-switch #stinky-parts-of-your-code

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Buzzsumo
    Muckrack

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    10 Predictions About the Future of Finance
    by mcsee
    Aug 14, 2022
    #the-future-of-finance
    Article Thumbnail
    106 Stories To Learn About Clean Code
    by learn
    Apr 12, 2023
    #clean-code
    Article Thumbnail
    100 Pieces of Programming Advice from the Book Clean Code by Robert Martin
    by thawkin3
    Nov 29, 2021
    #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    110 Stories To Learn About Refactoring
    by learn
    Jun 02, 2023
    #refactoring
    Article Thumbnail
    3 Things Coding And Prose Writing Have In Common According To Cory House
    by amymhaddad
    May 16, 2021
    #reading-code
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas