How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code (Part II)

There are more code smells. Let’s keep changing the aromas. We see several symptoms and situations that make us doubt the quality of our development. Let's look at some possible solutions.

Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not rigid rules.

This is part II. Part I can be found here, Part III here, Part IV and Part V.

Code Smell 06 - Too Clever Programmer

The code is difficult to read, there are tricky with names without semantics. Sometimes using language's accidental complexity.

Image Source: NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Problems

Readability

Maintainability

Code Quality

Premature Optimization

Solutions

Refactor the code Use better names

Examples

Optimized loops

Exceptions

Optimized code for low-level operations.

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Automatic detection is possible in some languages. Watch some warnings related to complexity, bad names, post increment variables, etc.

Also Known as

Obfuscator

Conclusion

Too clever developers write cryptic code to brag. Smart developers write clean code. Clean beats clever, every time.

Tags

Declarative

Code Smell 07 - Boolean Variables

Using boolean variables as flags expose accidental implementation and pollutes the code with Ifs.

Image Source: Phil Hearing on Unsplash

Problems

Extensibility

Comparison in some languages

Solutions

If Boolean maps to a real-world entity it's safe. Otherwise model as a State to favor Extensibility. This also follows Open/Closed Principle.

Examples

Flags

Exceptions

Real-world true/false rules

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Automatic detection can warn for boolean usage but this can yield false positives.

Relations

Some languages have issues with boolean comparators.

If these are coupled with accidental complex languages, booleans are a common error source.

Also Known As

Flag Abuser

Tags

Declarative

Primitive

Conclusion

Take extra care when declaring something boolean. Flags are difficult to maintain and extend. Learn more about the domain or try migrating to state design pattern. Use polymorphism instead of ifs/switch/cases.

Code Smell 08 - Long Chains Of Collaborations

Making long chains generate coupling and ripple effect. Any chain change breaks the code.

Image Source: Chewy on Unsplash

Problems

Coupling

Breaks encapsulation

Solutions

Create intermediate methods. Think about Law of Demeter. Create higher level messages.

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Automatic detection is possible using parsing trees.

Also Known As

Law of Demeter

Tags

Declarative

Encapsulation

Conclusion

Avoid successive message calls. Try to hide the intermediate collaborations and create new protocols.

Code Smell 09 — Dead Code

Code that is no longer used or needed.

Image Source: Ray Shrewsberry on Pixabay

Problems

Maintainability

Solutions

Remove the code KISS

Examples

Gold plating code or Yagni code.

Exceptions

Avoid metaprogramming. When used it is very difficult to find references to the code.

Laziness Chapter I: Meta-Programming

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Coverage tools can find dead code (uncovered) if you have a great suite of tests.

Tags

Unnecessary

Conclusion

Remove dead code for simplicity. If you are uncertain of some code you can temporarily disable it using Feature Toggle. Removing code is always more rewarding than adding.

Code Smell 10 — Too Many Arguments

Objects or Functions need too many arguments to work.

Image Source: Tobias Tullius on Unsplash

Problems

Low maintainability

Low Reuse

Coupling

Solutions

Find cohesive relations among arguments Create a “context”. Consider using a Method Object Pattern. Avoid “basic” types: strings, arrays, integers, etc. Think about objects.

Exceptions

Operations in real world needing not cohesive collaborators.

Sample Code

Wrong

Right

Detection

Most linters warn when the arguments list is too large.

Tags

Primitive

Conclusion

Relate similar arguments and group them. Always favor real-world mappings. Find in the real-world how to group the arguments in cohesive objects.

If a function has too many arguments, some of them might be related to the class construction. This is a design smell too.

That's all for now! More code smells coming soon!

