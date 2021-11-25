Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Find Remote Jobs in 2021 - 16 Websites to Help You Work from Home Online by@daniel_dr

How to Find Remote Jobs in 2021 - 16 Websites to Help You Work from Home Online

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Zpayments is a private payment system powered by Zeromatic protocol (zmatic.io) and Polygon network. With $ZMATIC users can send their funds confidentially (transferred amounts are private) and anonymously (identities of transactors are private). Zeromatic Protocol based on Σ-Bullets (improved zero-knowledge proof system Bulletproof and Sigma protocol) with modifications for “many-out-of-many proofs”. Users generate zaccounts (ElGamal ciphertexts, which encrypts the account’s balance under own public key).
image
Daniel Hacker Noon profile picture

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Email Templates To Help You Hack Work-From-Home Benefits by @daniel_dr
#remote-work
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
From Travel to Virtual: How We Pivoted in The Pandemic Era by @devonhauth
#travel
Do's and Don’ts to Manage Remote React Native Developers by @hiren-dhaduk
#react-native-developers
WFH/WFA Workplace Create New Cybersecurity Threats: Are You Prepared? by @NordVPN Teams
#cybersecurity
The Best Podcasts and Soundtracks to Listen to During Your Workday by @Limarc
#slogging

Tags

#remote-jobs#remote-work#remote-working#remote-working-tools#job-hunting#job-search#human-resources#work-from-home
Join Hacker Noon loading