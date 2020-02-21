How to Find CFPs (Call for Proposals) for Software Development Conferences

So you've decided to speak at a developer conference? You have a story you want to share with your peers - how you built something, how you learned something new, how you became a better developer and how everyone else can too - but you need to find a stage on which to share this story.



There are hundreds of developer conferences out there, covering everything you could think of in our industry. Knowing they are there is nice, but finding out which are coming up and are have an open call for proposals (CFP) is the challenge. Over a number of years of submitting to many and getting accepted to a few conferences , I have researched a number of resources for finding CFPs and I want to share the current crop in this post.

Websites, mailing lists, Twitter accounts

Ideally all CFPs that were relevant to your interests or communities would be sent directly to you. Sadly that's not how the world works. Instead, we are fortunate that a number of people and communities do the hard work to go out and find the available CFPs and aggregate them for us. The following list includes websites, mailing lists and Twitter accounts that share developer conferences and their CFPs. Mailing lists bring the CFPs to your inbox, Twitter accounts are great if you're all over social media and the sites are always worth browsing.

CFPLand



Tech Daily CFP

Tech Daily CFP is a Twitter account that retweets developer CFPs and a mailing list that gathers those retweets and mails a collection of them once a day.

It can be quite intense to receive emails once a day with CFPs, but it definitely feels like you're not missing out on anything.

PaperCall

PaperCall is a site on which you can host your conference's CFP, so naturally it has a list of currently open CFPs that is always worth perusing. PaperCall used to run the very comprehensive WeeklyCFP mailing list, but I haven't heard from it for a while so I believe it's defunct (which is certainly a reason to support CFP Land's professional accounts).

Confs.tech

SeeCFP

Other lists of conferences

There are a bunch more sites or Twitter accounts that are less comprehensive or that I don't necessarily use but came across as part of my research. Some are specific to languages or regions and any of them might be useful to browse once in a while.



Good luck!



If I've missed a CFP resource, please let me know Finding the right conference for your talk is a challenge and hopefully these resources can help you to discover a few more opportunities.If I've missed a CFP resource, please let me know on Twitter



Next up, watch out for my new mailing list sharing sites that list CFPs 😉.

