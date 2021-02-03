How to Export Your Data from WordPress

When trying to handle a request to export metadata from the WordPress platform, we need to identify the possible reasons for its occurrence. More than likely, you’ve faced this kind of challenge for several possible reasons. Either you want to upgrade your hosting to a new version. And as we know, after that, many add-ons, plugins and themes do not operate correctly or do not work at all. Or you need to make a report of information about traffic, track some actions of the site visitors or categorize their feedback. For further visualization, making reports and assessment of the results of your showings, the data must be transferred to a spreadsheet. So, you still have to export it from WordPress.

In any case, the problem is set, and there are a couple of ways to solve it at the moment without much tension.

What is the general approach to the WordPress site data export process?

Moving your site files from one location to another is relatively easy; however, this is not the case with the database info. The URLs array is linked to the directory structure on the server. Thus, all the records in the database must be replaced with those associated with the target server and its file structure during export.

WordPress export can happen from one working hosting to another or to a Google-Sheets file. In all these cases, the export steps are the same. All you need is to decide the places where the migration will be performed.

Depending on your tasks, means and skill, you have several ways that can provide your web data for further work:

WordPress data migration plugins. Manual transfer by the tools of the platform itself in .tar, .gz or .zip format. Automatic export in .csv format.

How to export data from WordPress using a plugin?

As we know, ready-made functionality in the form of plugins can already be written for all mass tasks. And the issue of site migration is no exception. Such add-ons will save you a lot of your time, nerves, reduce the likelihood of problems during export and, most importantly, help keep the SEO core of your project.

Choosing the right WordPress migration plugin is a critical step in minimizing the hassle of migrating your site. Which plugin is right for you depends on your technical experience, the complexity of the site you are exporting, and the functionality you need.

If you are not tech-savvy and want the simplest option, a managed backup solution that allows migration is the best option. So, let's figure out what are the advantages of any given method.

Duplicator

One of the most popular migration plugins in the WordPress ecosystem is Duplicator. It is a powerful tool designed to allow an administrator to duplicate, back up, move and migrate a site to another hosting. A three-step configuration wizard will help you install a package consisting of a separate archive .zip file and an installer, scan for possible problems with server settings, archive files and database tables, and then build the package. You can customize the package to exclude certain directories, file types, and database tables. Detailed reports at each stage of migration are available for viewing, as well as a tool for keeping logs of the latest assemblies.

Export of a new site from a previously created package is performed by opening the installation file through a browser. Another three-step configuration wizard will extract all files from the archive and create a new database, perform database updates, and test the site. A report is provided with a brief description of any possible errors and warnings after the installation is complete.

WP Migrate DB

WP Migrate DB takes a different approach to data export. Instead of taking files and generating an archive, this plugin exports the site database, which you save on your computer as a SQL file. To complete the migration, you need to import this file into your existing WordPress database.

WP Clone

In the free version, WP Clone includes several useful features designed to transfer your WordPress site to another hosting. The plugin installs on the target site and does not require FTP access to the original site. By default, WP Clone only copies custom content and database, not WordPress system files. This makes the process quicker and safer.

And these are just a few of them. In general, depending on the content of the export files and your financial resources, the choice of plugins at the moment is limited only by a matter of time to find them.

How to export your data from WordPress directly?

The WordPress facilities also reveal built-in functionality. You can find the export function in the main WordPress admin menu in the Tools section.

Here you can back up all your data including posts, pages, comments, custom fields, categories and tags. Alternatively, you can only export posts or pages. You can filter the exported content and take it only from specific categories, authors, date range, and publication status. The export function also lists any other post types your site uses. For example, products, user posts, orders, media files, etc.

Once you have decided what content to export, save the XML export file to your device.

Another approach involves using the PhpMyAdmin script. All hosting services hold it for their clients. It allows you to work with the site database through SQL queries. As in the first pattern you need only interface capabilities.

If cPanel is connected for your project, you will find PhpMyAdmin in the Databases section. Sometimes users are given separate login or address access to PhpMyAdmin.

So, first, you select the initial database you want to work with. Then click on the Export item in the top menu and determine the export method. Considering that all the default settings are saved, you can use the Quick option. The Normal variant lets you compress the file. Finally, at the very bottom of the page click Ok.

As a result, the application will create a database dump and offer to save it on the computer. All settings, as you can see, are set initially, and therefore, in general, the export process does not cause any difficulties.

How to export WordPress data in CSV format?

In order for the data from your site to be placed in the CRM and similar applications, it must be compatible with Excel tables, Google Sheets and other spreadsheet apps. That is, you should receive a CSV file at the output while using the following options.

WooCommerce plugins

For example, the Product Import Export plugin allows you to optimize your commercial items data on the platform. You create a target file and transfer the selected products there in bulk instead of manually filling the tables. The advantage of this method is that you get the WordPress WooCommerse place customer data in CSV export opportunity. And already further vary the conditions of this process within the trial version by grouping them, specifying the route and creating a schedule.

Export any WordPress data to XML/CSV plugin

Export any WordPress data to XML/CSV allows you to export specific parts of your recordings using a drag and drop interface. Even if you don't plan to move your content to another site, you can still use the freedom the plugin gives you to edit and reorganize your data.

How to export WP data directly to Google Sheets

If you like deeper level automation, take a look at Coupler.io. This is a product designed to import data from different sources including WordPress to Google Sheets. There is a free trial version, as well as a pro version for the implementation of fast automatic imports of a large number of rows.

The best feature is that you can automate data export on a schedule. So, if you need WordPress data for some analysis or reporting, Coupler.io seems to be a great solution for your needs.

To sum up

Data export is a must-have feature for many businesses of any scale. Since there is often a need to make changes to user data, export sales information online for import into accounting software, there is also a need to move data between sites.

And in order to have it on hand, you can resort to the help of the developed plugins, use the options for transporting data into the CSV format, or work directly on the platform using the built-in instruments of WordPress itself. Summing up, we can say that each of the methods mentioned will find its user who will benefit from its specific functionality.

