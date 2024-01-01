Search icon
    Everything I Learned as a Software Developer While Creating my Productby@dimanikulin

    Everything I Learned as a Software Developer While Creating my Product

    This article delves into the importance of code quality, documentation, and UI development in the creation of the FVA Software. It explores the use of automated tools, manual code review, and Python checks to ensure code adherence. The significance of clear code documentation for both C++ and Python is emphasized. The transition from QWidgets to QML for UI implementation is discussed, along with the benefits of utilizing the QT library. The evolution of internal metadata formats in the software is explored, highlighting the challenges and decisions made along the way. Overall, the article provides insights into building a robust and maintainable software product.

    featured image - Everything I Learned as a Software Developer While Creating my Product
