How to Ensure Data Integrity in an Organization

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Interested in security? Follow along for content within Cybersecurity
Data is an important and valuable asset in an organization and can negatively impact an organization if the information is altered or compromised, which is why it is important to make sure that organizations do their best to keep it secure. Hence why ensuring data integrity is essential, and in order to understand its importance, we must first understand what data integrity is, why it is important, and how to ensure data integrity.
Table of Contents:
Data integrity should be an organization’s number one concern at every stage of the data lifecycle. Data integrity ensures that the data within an organization has not been altered or compromised and that the data is accurate. It is the process of ensuring the accuracy and validity of the data. Data integrity is split into two categories: physical and logical.
Physical data integrity refers to data accuracy and the completeness of the physical file. Physical data integrity can be compromised through natural disasters (i.e., floods) or through a cyberattack on a database, while logical data integrity refers to the data’s accuracy.
How Do You Know When Your Data Has Integrity?
In order to tell if your data has integrity, you should keep an eye out for the following features:
Data integrity and data security are two terms that play an important role when it comes to the data in an organization. Data integrity focuses on keeping your data intact and accurate, while data security refers to protecting the data against unauthorized access. Data security is necessary to maintain data integrity.
Ensuring data integrity is essential in an organization because it ensures traceability, searchability, recoverability, and connectivity. It guarantees that you can trace your data back to its original source. When an organization has accurate and effective data, its performance and stability will increase.
Note: In order to keep your data safe from malicious actors, you must first ensure that users within your organization know how to handle data properly.
Data integrity can be compromised in a variety of ways through human errors or through hackers. Here is a list of common data integrity threats:
It is vital that security teams within an organization ensure data integrity as it is a valuable asset. Data integrity is maintained by a collection of standards, policies, and rules. With that being said, here is what can be done to ensure data integrity:
Ensuring data integrity is a big concern in today’s society. Organizations are constantly creating and gathering a lot of data that they may encounter issues when it comes to storing and managing the data. The chances that cyberattacks will occur have increased therefore making them more apparent. Hopefully, after reading this article, you have a better understanding of what can be done to ensure data integrity. Just remember that understanding how to ensure data integrity is crucial in an organization.