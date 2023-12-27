Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How to Effectively Evaluate Your RAG + LLM Applicationsby@vndee
    984 reads

    How to Effectively Evaluate Your RAG + LLM Applications

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Ever wondered how some of today's applications seem almost magically smart? A big part of that magic comes from something called RAG and LLM.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How to Effectively Evaluate Your RAG + LLM Applications
    machine-learning #rag-architecture
    Duy Huynh HackerNoon profile picture

    @vndee

    Duy Huynh

    AI/ML Expert, Independent Researcher, Freelance Developer, Tech Visionaries

    Receive Stories from @vndee

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Duy Huynh HackerNoon profile picture
    by Duy Huynh @vndee.AI/ML Expert, Independent Researcher, Freelance Developer, Tech Visionaries
    Read My Stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Designing Your System for Availability
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by vndee #system-design
    Article Thumbnail
    The First Step To Build A Solid Financial Independence
    Published at Jan 08, 2019 by rafaelbelchior #money
    Article Thumbnail
    The Jan Mission - Bring AI to Desktop
    Published at Jan 09, 2024 by reneeeshaw #llms
    Article Thumbnail
    Unveiling the Web 2.5 Documentary: Navigating the Future of the Internet
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by normbond #web2.5-documentary
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!