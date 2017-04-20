How to Dockerize a Node.js application

20,212 reads Docker appears to be the counter-measure for the age-old response in the software development: “Strange, it works for me!” In this guide we’ll explain you how to create a Docker image for a Node.js application. The application’s working environment remains consistent across the entire workflow. In other words, the app runs exactly the same for developer, tester, and client, be it on development, staging or production server. It can be done on any computer that supports Docker.

Node.js and Docker. If you haven’t spent the last 7 years in an underwater cave playing solitaire on a coral bed, you must have at least heard of these two ever-trending techs in the web development industry. In this guide we’ll explain you how to create a Docker image for a Node.js application.

Why should I dockerize my application

If you ever heard about the whole Docker thing, you probably keep asking the question: “why bother?” Well, here’s why:

You can set up development environment, fully capable. This can be done on any computer that supports Docker; there’s no need to install libraries, dependencies, download packages, mess with config files etc.

The application’s working environment remains consistent across the entire workflow. In other words, the app runs exactly the same for developer, tester, and client, be it on development, staging or production server.

In short, Docker appears to be the counter-measure for the age-old response in the software development: “Strange, it works for me!”

Like what you read? Follow the full article here.