How To Develop Apps For Foldable Android Devices

I am a seasoned technocrat and successful entrepreneur with over 15 years of global experience.

Have you ever considered carrying your tablet in your pocket? Sounds pretty uncomfortable, Right? Well, now you can.

On the off chance that you have been living under the stone and simply found out about it at this moment, then you need to check out this video from Samsung keynote –

But before Samsung announced anything about its foldable device, Google announced its support for foldable screens.

Google’s representative Dave Burke described the foldable experience as “Screen Continuity” where the application experience transfer between bigger and smaller screens seamlessly.

Samsung announces Samsung Galaxy Fold followed by Huawei Mate X

Samsung has unveiled it’s highly anticipated Galaxy Fold device. Normally, it’s a 4.6-inch screen which can easily fit in your pocket but it unfolds like a book into a 7.3-inch display.

The screen of the device is made from a composite polymer rather than the traditional glass screens.

According to Samsung, it is an active-matrix light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen that allows a higher definition display.

The device is perfect for those who like to multitask as you can open up to 3 active apps simultaneously.

The device also comes with a software system called app continuity which allows users to continue to their task while switching between the screens.

Huawei was not far behind to showcase its foldable offering by the name of Mate X.

It’s looking even more promising as it features a 6.6-inch screen compared to Samsung’s 4.6 inches and when unfolded it reveals an 8 inch OLED tablet screen.

We can expect many more foldable devices coming this year from different OEM manufacturers and it would be great to see the implementation process of the foldable screen.

How to Develop Apps For Foldable Phones?

The foldable devices will certainly require developers to develop apps which offer multiple screen sizes and configurations. The foldable devices will pose some real challenges for developers when it comes to screen sizes and UX of the application.

So to start the development of apps for Foldable devices, you need to first look into the design guide as the very first step.

App continuity

Whenever you are folding or unfolding your device, it triggers configuration changes: