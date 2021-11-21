How to Detect Language and Translate text in Android with Firebase ML Kit

Machine learning (ML) Kit is a mobile SDK that brings Google AI capabilities. Using the ML Kit natural language API, language models can be downloaded to the device for offline translations and identification. ML Kit recognizes the language of the text in over 100 different languages. It can identify the language by the most likely language or by providing you with a set of languages. For example, for input "Hello World" the function will return "en", which is English. When translating from another language, English will be used as an intermediate language in translation.