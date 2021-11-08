How to Detect AdBlocker and Serve Ads with Adsense On a Personal Website

This article is a deep dive on how I added ads to my site with Google AdSense. I ask people to pause their adblocker if they are using an ad blocker. Reading this article on a browser with AdBlock enabled will allow you to see how I detect AdBlock. Google automatically places ads on my site in the body of the page between the paragraphs in my articles. I also use Vue.js components in Markdown files to add interactive elements to my articles (such as graphs) Google Analytics and Google Search Console are helpful for understanding search terms that people are using when searching Google that result in organic traffic.