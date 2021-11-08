Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How to Detect AdBlocker and Serve Ads with Adsense On a Personal Website by@briancaffey

How to Detect AdBlocker and Serve Ads with Adsense On a Personal Website

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
This article is a deep dive on how I added ads to my site with Google AdSense. I ask people to pause their adblocker if they are using an ad blocker. Reading this article on a browser with AdBlock enabled will allow you to see how I detect AdBlock. Google automatically places ads on my site in the body of the page between the paragraphs in my articles. I also use Vue.js components in Markdown files to add interactive elements to my articles (such as graphs) Google Analytics and Google Search Console are helpful for understanding search terms that people are using when searching Google that result in organic traffic.
image
Brian Caffey Hacker Noon profile picture

@briancaffey
Brian Caffey

I'm a software developer based in Philadelphia.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Get Your Dev Blog Noticed in 2021 by @briancaffey
#publishing
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment

Tags

#nuxtjs#vuejs#adsense#adblocker#how-to-add-adblock-detector#google#web-development#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading