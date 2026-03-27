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How to Design a Real-Time Recommendation System for an E-commerce Platform

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byMuthukumaran Vaithianathan@muthuv

Sr. Staff Engineer from Samsung Semiconductors Inc

March 27th, 2026
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Muthukumaran Vaithianathan@muthuv

Sr. Staff Engineer from Samsung Semiconductors Inc

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#real-time-recommendationsystem#low-latency-systems#streaming-data-pipelines#candidate-generation-and-ranking#feature-engineering#scalable-architecture#redis-caching-strategies

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